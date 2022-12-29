ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho8.com

Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74

Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, has died at age 74, according to her publicist Roger Neal. Pointer passed away Saturday at her home in Los Angeles where she was surrounded by her family, Neal said in a statement to CNN. The cause of death was cancer, he said.
