Treasury delays new restrictions for electric vehicle tax credits, drawing Manchin’s ire

By Rachel Frazin
 3 days ago

The Treasury Department and IRS announced on Thursday that they are delaying restrictions on which electric vehicles can be eligible for tax credits under Democrats’ climate and tax bill from earlier this year, drawing ire from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

The legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, removed caps on how many electric vehicles would be eligible for consumer tax credits, but added new stipulations regarding the manufacturing of and sourcing of minerals for electric vehicle batteries.

The law says that these stipulations will take effect when the Treasury issues guidance for their implementation, which was supposed to happen “not later than December 31.”

But the Treasury said on Thursday that the guidance will not be ready until March and that in the meantime it will continue to use prior battery capacity requirements to determine if a vehicle can meet the credits.

The stipulations in the Inflation Reduction Act were expected to create some new hurdles , requiring that at least 50 percent of the value of the battery components be manufactured or assembled in North America in order to be eligible for a $3,750 credit.

Another $3,750 credit is available to electric vehicles if 40 percent of the value of the minerals contained in its battery are mined or processed in countries where the U.S. has a free trade agreement. In lieu of being mined or processed in such countries, the minerals could instead be recycled in North America to meet the second requirement.

Industry stakeholders said that the minerals requirements was expected to be particularly difficult to meet and could hamper electric vehicle adoption in the short term.

The provisions were likely included to secure Manchin’s support for the legislation, as the senator had previously raised concerns about electric vehicle tax credits and the supply chains for the minerals used to build them.

Manchin, in a written statement on Thursday, slammed the Treasury’s announcement.

“The intent of the Inflation Reduction Act was clear — bring our energy and manufacturing supply chains onshore to protect our national security, reduce our dependence on foreign adversaries and create jobs right here in the United States,” he said.

“The information released today from the Treasury Department outlining how they will be implementing the commercial and consumer EV tax credits bends to the desires of the companies looking for loopholes and is clearly inconsistent with the intent of the law,” he added.

The senator called on the department to “pause the implementation” of the credits until the guidance is issued.

The Treasury, meanwhile, said that its latest announcement, which also includes information on the expected guidance, “reflects months of working through significant complexities and consulting with technical experts across the federal government on battery components and critical minerals.”

The agency noted that it is in the process of reviewing thousands of public comments on the issue.

Related
Trump blasts Democrats, Supreme Court after House releases tax returns

Former President Trump ripped Democratic lawmakers Friday for releasing several years of his tax returns, warning of dire consequences for the nation while touting his ability to avoid paying income taxes. “The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it’s going to lead to horrible things for […]
TEXAS STATE
EPA finalizes water rule that repeals Trump-era changes

President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday finalized regulations that protect hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule that federal courts had thrown out and that environmentalists said left waterways vulnerable to pollution. The rule defines which “waters of the United States” are protected by the Clean Water Act. For decades, […]
ARIZONA STATE
U.S. Senator Slams Treasury Over Electric Vehicle Tax Credit Move

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 was signed into law by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16, 2022. The previous year it had already passed the House of Representatives. After getting through the House, the bill would need to pass the Senate to get to Biden's desk for the signature that would make it a law. But negotiations in the Senate faced some political challenges, most conspicuously finding a way the Democrats could agree unanimously on the specifics.
You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
