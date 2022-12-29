ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BlackAmericaWeb

Pelé, Soccer’s First Global Icon, Dies At 82

By Brandon Caldwell
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TWfkX_0jxu2SWW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33L0v9_0jxu2SWW00

Source: 4Imagens / Getty

Pelé, widely considered among the greatest soccer players of all time , has died. He was 82.

RELATED: Kevin Durant Acquires Ownership Stake In Soccer Team

RELATED: Gabrielle Union And Her Daughter Kaavia Become Owners Of Pro Soccer Team

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the global superstar rose to fame with Brazil’s national team when he was only a teenager. Known for his free-flowing, beautiful style, he eternalized a style of play many emulate to this day. Before the late Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo were referred to as the greatest — there was Pelé.

His daughter Kely posted an image on Instagram confirming her father’s passing as family surrounded the legend. “Everything we are is because of you,” she wrote. “We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Pelé had suffered several health challenges in recent years, including being diagnosed with colon cancer. He was admitted to a hospital in Sao Paolo last month at the beginning of the World Cup.

Throughout his career, Pelé amassed accolades and star power only few could obtain. He won three World Cup titles from 1958 to 1970, scoring in the 1958 final at 17. He amassed over 1,200 goals and only played for one club outside his native Brazil, the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League in the late 1970s, boosting American interest in the game. His fame was so much that during a civil war in Nigeria in 1967, both sides ordered a cease-fire to watch him play an exhibition match.

Considered among Brazil’s first Black national heroes in the modern world, Pelé rarely spoke about race relations when the power and wealth generated by the white minority, but will always be credited with the coining of “The Beautiful Game.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AHLRX_0jxu2SWW00

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What made Pelé so great

Born into poverty -- he used to kick a grapefruit around Brazil's Minas Gerais state -- Pelé finished his career as arguably soccer's greatest ever player.
Popculture

Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With New Soccer Team, Will Make $75 Million Per Year

Cristiano Ronaldo has a new soccer team. The Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr announced on Friday they have signed the soccer superstar. According to ESPN, Ronaldo signed a contract through the summer of 2020 and is expected to receive $75 million per year. This comes after Ronaldo controversially left Manchester United.
HuffPost

Cristiano Ronaldo Saudi Move To Signal Likely End Of Elite Club Career

Less than two weeks after his great rival Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and likely signalled the end of his career in elite club soccer. In agreeing a contract until 2025, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has...
chulavistatoday.com

Brazilian soccer icon Pelé dies at 82

Soccer's first global icon, Pelé, has died at the age of 82 in São Paulo, Brazil. On Thursday, Kely Nascimento, Pele's daughter, took to Instagram to publish a goodbye publication with a photo of family members holdings hands with the soccer legend in a formation of unity. “Everything...
France 24

The World Cups that made Pelé 'immortal'

The football legend Pelé, who died on December 29, went down in history not only as an incredible striker but also as the only man to have won the World Cup three times. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at the three World Cups that would result in Fifa dubbing Pelé “the immortal”.
TODAY.com

Cristiano Ronaldo pays tribute to 'eternal king' Pelé after Brazilian soccer legend's death

Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo paid tribute to one of the greatest players of all time following the death of Brazilian icon Pelé. Ronaldo, 37, who is considered one of the greatest players in soccer history himself, remembered the "eternal king" Pelé in an Instagram post on Dec. 29 following Pelé's death at 82 from cancer.
The Guardian

The Pelé paradox: football’s greatest celebrity still defines beautiful game

Pelé led a Brazil team that made the game a global obsession, and will remain the father of modern football. Shortly after his 30th birthday, on the verge of his extended disco-retirement phase, the crimplene jumpsuit years, Pelé was voted the Most Famous Person in the World. By that stage his career as a serious footballer was all but done. A world champion for the third time that summer, Pelé had already become the thing he would remain for the rest of his life: the Pelé identity, the Pelé industrial complex, Big Pelé.
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy