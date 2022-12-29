Ohio sports betting is officially here. Whether you're in Cincinnati or Cleveland, you can now bet on sports in Ohio, including at Caesars Sportsbook. The latest Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code and Caesars Sportsbook OH deposit bonus are now available to residents 21 and older. Get started with our official sports betting partner, Caesars Sportsbook. Download the Caesars Sportsbook App, register, deposit using the promo code GAME1BETC, and place your first bet. Bet as little as $20 and get it back as a Bet Credit if you lose, up to $1,500. Take advantage of the latest Caesars Sportsbook OH promo code and Caesars Sportsbook Ohio deposit offer now, and remember to use the code GAME1BETC. You'll have 14 days to use the Bet Credit after you get it.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO