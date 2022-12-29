ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
