Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
Not again. Michigan's Playoff loss to TCU shows how far Jim Harbaugh, Wolverines have to go
Michigan was prepared. Michigan was determined. Michigan was ready to claim its destiny. However, things didn’t turn out that way for the No. 2-ranked Wolverines, who quickly fell behind 21-9 in the first half of their 51-45 Fiesta Bowl Playoff semifinal loss to No. 4 TCU on New Year’s Eve in Glendale, Arizona.
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
Here are 5 things we learned from the Ohio State Buckeyes' 42-41 loss to Georgia
C.J. Stroud was nearly heroic, carrying a banged-up offense on his back and playing the game of his life in a playoff classic. But the Ohio State defense once again caved, and a 14-point fourth-quarter lead was lost in a 42-41 loss College Football Playoff loss to Georgia. The usually...
Field Design Revealed For Peach Bowl Between Ohio State And Georgia
The Buckeyes are 2-0 in College Football Playoff games played on a field with turf-colored end zones.
Ohio State makes top 7 for Wisconsin offensive lineman
The Buckeyes are always looking to secure top offensive line talent and have had some very good luck recently finding that in the state of Wisconsin. Typically a very, pro-Badger area, last year Ryan Day went into the state and signed Carson Hinzman, who has a bright future for Ohio State.
No. 1 Georgia rallies to beat No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in semi
ATLANTA — (AP) — Kirby Smart will ask his Georgia players to execute better when the Bulldogs play for second straight national championship next week, but the coach knows he can't ask his players to be more resilient. Georgia remains undefeated because the Bulldogs never gave up while...
Lee Corso Takes Ohio State Over Georgia With Headgear Pick
Coach Corso surprised with his final headgear pick of the year.
