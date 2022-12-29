Read full article on original website
Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck
TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
Deputies searching for missing Hillsborough County man with dementia
Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went missing on Sunday.
Man stabbed to death with broken bottle at New Year’s Eve party, Hillsborough County deputies say
A man died after being stabbed multiple times with a broken bottle at a New Year's Eve party in Hillsborough County.
Deputies searching for woman accused of shooting, injuring 1 at Land O’Lakes bar
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - An early morning shooting at a Land O’Lakes bar left one man injured and deputies searching for a female suspect. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired around 2 a.m. on Saturday at the White Room bar located at 6472 Land O’Lakes Blvd. in Land O’Lakes.
Hit-and-run suspect apprehended in The Villages in death of motorcyclist
A hit-and-run suspect was apprehended in The Villages after fleeing the scene of a crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old Lloyd Douglas Walters of Leesburg Friday night as he was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.
FHP looking for truck involved in deadly hit-and-run in Hillsborough County
The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a truck that it believes caused a deadly hit-and-run Friday afternoon.
St. Petersburg Man Killed On Tricycle When Struck By Publix Semi-Truck
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 29-year-old St. Petersburg man has died after being struck by a Publix semi-truck on Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. On Saturday, at 6:15 p.m., James Joseph Christiano II, 29, of St. Petersburg, was riding an adult tricycle from the
Citrus County Woman Charged After Shooting Her Uncle
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Citrus County woman has been arrested for shooting her uncle in the back in the back of the head, killing the man. According to deputies, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 20-year-old Sammantha Danielle Driggers, of
Sarasota deputy fired after sending explicit messages to arrestee
A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy was dismissed from duty after an investigation found he made several sexual advances on a woman and offered to "get her off" her charges following her arrest in October.
Madeira Beach man impersonated Air Force ‘special agent’ at smoke shop, deputies say
A man was accused of impersonating a U.S. Air Force "special agent" at a Madeira Beach smoke shop.
SUV Slams Into Florida Highway Patrol Car During Traffic Stop On New Year’s Day
A speeding SUV on wet roadways rashed into a Florida Highway Patrol car during a traffic stop on Sunday. On January 1, 2023, at 11:10 AM, a FHP Trooper in a marked patrol car conducted a traffic of a car traveling southbound on SR-589 (Veterans
Police: Man riding adult tricycle hit, killed by semi-truck in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man on an adult tricycle was killed after being hit by a Publix semi-truck Saturday in St. Petersburg, according to a news release. St. Petersburg Police Department said they received a call at 6:15 p.m. about the incident, which happened on 66th Street North at 5th Avenue North.
Lakeland Police: Mother And Two Sons Found Dead In Submerged Vehicle In Lake Wire
LAKELAND, Fla. – A mother and her two sons were found dead in a submerged car in Lake Wire early Friday. According to police, on Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:26 a.m., Lakeland PD officers were dispatched to a reported submerged vehicle along the
Pasco Deputies Searching For Missing Teen, Chyann Lisk, Last Seen In Zephyrhills On Dec 27
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Chyann Lisk, a missing-runaway 16-year-old. Deputies say Lisk is 5’2”, around 180 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen on Dec. 27 around 10 a.m. in the 6th St.
‘An avoidable tragedy’: Business partners kill each other in Polk County shooting, sheriff says
A shooting at a Lakeland business left two men dead following a dispute, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Lakeland man charged with killing his wife on Christmas Eve
A Lakeland man who was barred from contacting his wife amid felony domestic violence charges has now been charged with first-degree murder after she was shot to death on Christmas Eve, police say. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday that Shameka Lockett, 39, was found...
Polk County Sheriff: 2 Business Partners In Lakeland Shot And Killed Each Other
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of two men that happened on Thursday afternoon at approximately 3:10 p.m. at a Lakeland business located at 3135 US-92. According to deputies, it is believed that two
Eyewitness stunned after mother, 2 kids found dead in submerged car in Lakeland
The Lakeland Police Department confirmed a mother and her two children were found dead inside a submerged car in Lakeland Friday morning.
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
Pasco deputies shoot, wound man suspected of stealing vehicle
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities say a man was wounded in a shootout with deputies in New Port Richey early Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a stolen vehicle and found the vehicle and the suspect in the area of Rowan Road and […]
