Bakersfield, CA

Rain caused dog parks to close

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rain this week has taken a toll on the city's dog parks, leading to flooding at many locations. Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department announced that all dog parks at City parks will be closed until January 3, 2023. The city said the following parks are...
Free Rides on New Year's Eve

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — If you plan on ringing in 2023 with alcohol. A local service is once again offering free rides to make sure you get more safely. According to a social media post, "Designated Driver Incorporated" will safely drive you home in your own car if you live in the Bakersfield area.
BPD: Missing man, considered at-risk

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person, considered at risk. Jefferey Strong, 61, was last seen on the 600 block of Union Avenue on December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. He is considered at risk due...
KCSO: Homicide investigation in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office began a homicide investigation after reports of a possible shooting in east Bakersfield, Friday. Deputies said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the 900 block of Pesante Road on December 30, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. Medical...
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
BPD: Sideshow takeover arrests

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made arrests and impounded cars after a sideshow takeover, Friday. Police say participants of the takeover shut down the intersection of McCutchen Road and Old River Road on December 30, 2022. For about 20 minutes, they performed “donuts,” “burnouts,” and other...
The Bakersfield Racquet Club Hosted An End Of The Year Pickle Ball Game

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Racquet Club hosted an end of Year Pickle Ball Game on Saturday morning December 31, 2022. The game quickly gained attention in the U.S. Much like tennis, ping pong, and racketball, the game includes paddles and small balls. However, the pickleball members want...
New Year's Eve driver safety tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Many are looking forward to celebrating the New Year all weekend long, but New Year's Eve is known for being a dangerous holiday, especially for those on the road. This is the eve before one of the deadliest times of the year when it comes...
