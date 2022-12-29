Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
Rain caused dog parks to close
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Rain this week has taken a toll on the city's dog parks, leading to flooding at many locations. Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department announced that all dog parks at City parks will be closed until January 3, 2023. The city said the following parks are...
Bakersfield Now
Free Rides on New Year's Eve
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — If you plan on ringing in 2023 with alcohol. A local service is once again offering free rides to make sure you get more safely. According to a social media post, "Designated Driver Incorporated" will safely drive you home in your own car if you live in the Bakersfield area.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield community share their New Year plans and resolutions for 2023
BAKERSFIELD, California — People in Bakersfield are getting ready to bring in the new year. Many plan to celebrate the end of 2022 with a party. The Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, is throwing a New Years celebration for the first time ever. Co-owner of the Hall of Fame,...
Bakersfield Now
Wet weather expected this NYE weekend, AAA shares winter weather driving tips
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Whether you're staying in town or have plans to go out and ring in the New year, the big question is, are you ready for the atmospheric river storm that will bring heavy rain through the Valley?. According to AAA, 112.7 million people will journey...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Missing man, considered at-risk
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing person, considered at risk. Jefferey Strong, 61, was last seen on the 600 block of Union Avenue on December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. He is considered at risk due...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Homicide investigation in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office began a homicide investigation after reports of a possible shooting in east Bakersfield, Friday. Deputies said they found a 36-year-old man with gunshot wounds at the 900 block of Pesante Road on December 30, 2022, at around 8:30 p.m. Medical...
Bakersfield Now
Canyon reopened following deadly crash on Hwy. 178 killing two
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 30 2:15 P.M.): Caltrans District 6 said the Canyon has now reopened following the deadly crash killing two, a 64-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man. According to CHP, on December 30, 2022, at around 9:22 am, officers were called to a report of...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Sideshow takeover arrests
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department made arrests and impounded cars after a sideshow takeover, Friday. Police say participants of the takeover shut down the intersection of McCutchen Road and Old River Road on December 30, 2022. For about 20 minutes, they performed “donuts,” “burnouts,” and other...
Bakersfield Now
The Bakersfield Racquet Club Hosted An End Of The Year Pickle Ball Game
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Racquet Club hosted an end of Year Pickle Ball Game on Saturday morning December 31, 2022. The game quickly gained attention in the U.S. Much like tennis, ping pong, and racketball, the game includes paddles and small balls. However, the pickleball members want...
Bakersfield Now
New Year's Eve driver safety tips
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Many are looking forward to celebrating the New Year all weekend long, but New Year's Eve is known for being a dangerous holiday, especially for those on the road. This is the eve before one of the deadliest times of the year when it comes...
Bakersfield Now
2 arrested in alleged chop shop bust in Bakersfield, neighbors and police weigh in
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On Wednesday morning December 28, 2022, the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft at one home off of Jewell and Earlene Court. Instead of an in-progress theft, they found a chop shop. This all comes ahead of new...
