FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
L Street Brownies to continue century-spanning polar plunge tradition
BOSTON — The L Street Brownies will continue their century-old tradition of running into the Boston Harbor on New Year’s Day on Sunday. The L Street Bathhouse, now the BCYF Curley Community Recreation Center, is still undergoing renovations, so plungers will dive into the icy waters next door at M Street Beach.
Boston welcomes 2023 with First Night festivities
BOSTON - Copley Square in Boston was transformed into a First Night wonderland for families to enjoy on Saturday."Fantastic - love the show and the music and the crowd," said one attendee. "It's nice to see people out again."This year marks the 48th First Night celebration. Organizers said they expected hundreds of thousands of people to take part in the event. There were indoor and outdoor performances at the Boston Public Library and a parade down Boylston Street followed by a spectacular fireworks show. With vendors, ice sculptures, music and a laser show, excitement ran high in the last...
whdh.com
Thousands gather to ring in 2023 with Boston’s First Night festivities
BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of area residents gathered in Boston on Saturday night to ring in 2023. The city’s First Night celebration features a parade, fireworks, musical performances, and for the first time since the pandemic, several indoor events. Cities across the globe are ringing in the New Year...
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer” and “hero” are words that have been used to describe journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
WCVB
Tuesday, January 3: Wildlife Warning
NEEDHAM, Mass. — "Indicator species” help us understand the impact of habitat loss and climate change. Tonight we get up close to giant sea turtles and tiny terrapins, whimbrels and piping plovers, and meet the people committed to protecting them.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
First baby born at South Shore Hospital shares Jan. 1 birthday with grandparents
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Little Amina holds the record as First Baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023. She also has something in common with her paternal grandparents, both of whom also share Jan. 1 birthdays, hospital officials said. Baby girl Amina was born to mother Morgan Lavange and...
travelawaits.com
7 Lesser-Known Boston-Area Museums Worth The Trip
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Boston is known for many things: history, higher education, and devoted, possibly rabid, sports fans. But the city is also home to world-class museums, including the Museum of Fine Arts, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and the delightful Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.
wgbh.org
The January Drop: Calm your wanderlust with foreign films and Transylvanian music
You made it out of the warmth of December and all of its illuminated holidays. Now it’s January, with far fewer holidays, far fewer lights, far less general cheer and spirit. It’s cold, it’s dark. Which, when you think about it, is a perfect time to work on that new version of yourself: You’re all cocooned, and no one will see this upgraded you until you emerge in the spring.
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
Boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay erupts in flames
QUINCY, Mass — Fire crews were on the water Friday night after a boat in Quincy’s Marina Bay caught fire, shooting flames high into the air. Quincy firefighters responded to the scene before 7:30 p.m. and were able to eventually extinguish the blaze. It is not yet known...
What to Wear in Boston, According to a Fashion Expert
Boston is a city that's full of surprises. History lovers can enjoy traversing the cobblestone streets of North End and touring the modern masterpieces at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts will find plenty of shopping options at Seaport, where brands like Everlane and Grace Loves Lace meet local favorites at The Current, home to an always-evolving lineup of lifestyle brands.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Worcester's 'Princess Melayah' Loses 4-Month Battle With Rare Condition
A Massachusetts family is grieving after losing their "princess" to a rare condition ahead of the holidays. Melayah, age 6, was admitted to Boston Children's Hospital with an "unexpected illness" the week before Christmas, according to a GoFundMe campaign. The Worcester elementary school student was waiting for a new pair...
ABC6.com
MSPCA and NEAS highlight its top rescues in 2022
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In its first full year of their affiliation, the MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have broken records with their rescue operations. To celebrate the achievement, the organizations shared some of its top rescues of the year. The Envigo Beagles: One of the organizations’ proudest accomplishments...
Boston Italian Restaurant 'Soft Launches' Its Reopening
A beloved Italian eatery that closed in 2020 after 27 years in business "soft launched" its reopening under new ownership this week and is teasing patrons about when they will be able to get their next pasta fix, according to BosGuy.Casa Giacomo was formerly known as Giacomo's and was owned by…
WCVB
Donna Hennessey, first woman to direct TV news in Boston, shares her WCVB memories
BOSTON — All year long, we've been marking 50 years of WCVB, sharing many of our stories and yours to celebrate this milestone. But, we couldn't end 2022 without telling the story of someone who has been here longer than WCVB itself. When you watch the EyeOpener, Donna Hennessey...
WCVB
Southwest passenger arrives in Boston with plane half empty
BOSTON — Southwest Airlines expects to return to normal operations this week after slashing about two-thirds of its schedule in recent days. After canceling another 2,350 flights Thursday, the company said it expects to be back to regular scheduling by Friday. If Thursday turns out to be the last...
