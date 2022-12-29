Read full article on original website
1 dead after car found in pond in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found in a pond in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.
Sheriff: 1 killed in early morning shooting near Maxton; suspect charged with murder
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A person was shot and killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day near Maxton and one person has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph N. Locklear, 26, of Maxton, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff’s office […]
Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
Fire breaks out in Duplin County home, no one injured
PINK HILL, Duplin County — A fire broke out at a Duplin County home around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. It happened on Lester Houston Road and Potters Hill Fire Department, along with Beulaville, Sarecta and Pink Hill responded for mutual aid. Officials said the fire was contained...
14-year-old girl located 4 days after driving off in grandmother’s car in North Carolina, sheriff says
Williams had driven off on Dec. 26 in her grandmother's 2015 white Hyundai Sonata.
Church classroom building destroyed by fire in Fayetteville, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville fire officials said a classroom building on a church property was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. At about 1:20 a.m., fire crews said they were called to New Life Bible Church & Christian Academy, a preparatory school in Fayetteville, in reference to a fire.
3 injured after tractor-trailers collide on I-95 in Cumberland County
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were injured when a tractor-trailer smashed into another along Interstate 95 south of Fayetteville on the morning of New Year’s Day, officials said. The crash was reported at 9:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County near mile...
Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash
A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
Person dies in Raleigh after being reportedly struck by truck
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. The State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to a reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Pearl Road off Rock Quarry Road just before 6:30 p.m. En route to the scene, troopers were informed the person was dead.
1 dead, 5 displaced in Durham apartment fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died and five people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Durham Fire Department. At about 9:27 a.m., fire crews said they were called to an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in reference to someone trapped in a fire.
Man dies in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
5 people injured after New Year's Day drive-by shooting in Durham
Five people were injured Sunday after a shooting outside of a restaurant in Durham.
Sampson County home destroyed in fire
DUNN, N.C. — A home in Sampson County was badly damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Video shows extensive damage to a house on Harnett-Dunn Highway just outside of Newton Grove. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames overnight. The cause of the fire is...
Police investigating after 4-month-old kidnapped in stolen car, man arrested
Raleigh police are investigating after a four-month-old was kidnapped while in a car that was stolen.
Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
Man already in jail arrested for 2nd Cumberland County murder, sheriff says
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man already in the Cumberland County Detention Center has been arrested in connection to a second deadly shooting, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 34-year-old Zachary Maurice Richardson was arrested Friday for the murder of 58-year-old Don Flournoy which...
New Year’s Day Crash Kills 1, Injures 6
BENSON – An early morning accident in an I-95 work-zone just south of Benson, claimed the life of a passenger in a red Toyota, Sunday morning. The New Year’s Day accident involved four vehicles and injured at least six people. Firefighters and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the unidentified passenger in the Toyota who later died at the scene.
Is it you? Next-of-kin needed for woman who passed away, Cumberland County deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Sheriff’s detectives are reaching out to the public for assistance to find the next-of-kin of a woman who passed away. Deputies said 63-year-old Debra McRaff died at her home on Dec. 20. She lived on Victor Hall Lane in Fayetteville, according to...
