Sanford, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs17

1 dead after car found in pond in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after Fayetteville police said a car was found in a pond in the western area of the city on New Year’s Day. The incident was reported just before 2:55 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Galatia Church and Stoney Point roads, a news release from Fayetteville police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man shot dead in vehicle Friday night, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said they’re investigating after a man was shot dead in a vehicle Friday night. Shortly after 10:55 p.m., officers said they were called to Holloway St. in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, they said they found a man who...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks

CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
CARY, NC
wcti12.com

Fire breaks out in Duplin County home, no one injured

PINK HILL, Duplin County — A fire broke out at a Duplin County home around 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. It happened on Lester Houston Road and Potters Hill Fire Department, along with Beulaville, Sarecta and Pink Hill responded for mutual aid. Officials said the fire was contained...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Person dies in Raleigh after being reportedly struck by truck

RALEIGH, N.C. — A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. The State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to a reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Pearl Road off Rock Quarry Road just before 6:30 p.m. En route to the scene, troopers were informed the person was dead.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 5 displaced in Durham apartment fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died and five people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the Durham Fire Department. At about 9:27 a.m., fire crews said they were called to an apartment complex on the 2900 block of Chapel Hill Road in reference to someone trapped in a fire.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Man dies in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting from Friday night. Officers found a man shot inside a car just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Adams Street. The man died at the scene. His name was not released.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Sampson County home destroyed in fire

DUNN, N.C. — A home in Sampson County was badly damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Video shows extensive damage to a house on Harnett-Dunn Highway just outside of Newton Grove. Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the flames overnight. The cause of the fire is...
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man hospitalized after New Year's Eve shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting Saturday night and taken to an area hospital, according to Raleigh police. Police arrived at Demille Place near Schenley Drive around 11:19 p.m. Saturday. Officers took another man into custody in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
RALEIGH, NC
WBTW News13

81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing found safe

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An 81-year-old Lumberton man reported missing Friday morning by family members has been found safe, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed.
LUMBERTON, NC
jocoreport.com

New Year’s Day Crash Kills 1, Injures 6

BENSON – An early morning accident in an I-95 work-zone just south of Benson, claimed the life of a passenger in a red Toyota, Sunday morning. The New Year’s Day accident involved four vehicles and injured at least six people. Firefighters and EMS attempted life-saving measures on the unidentified passenger in the Toyota who later died at the scene.
BENSON, NC

