Part of your first aid kit may have been recalled for bacterial contamination

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alexandra Weaver
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. ( WBOY ) – A burn cream that was distributed in several types of first aid kits, as well as separately, is being recalled because a U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis found it was contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis .

The FDA recall warns that people who use the recalled Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream, which came in 0.9-gram single-use packets, could experience complications including skin infections. Immunocompromised people may even experience severe complications like bacteremia, sepsis or peritonitis.

The following products are impacted by the recall:

Product Type Product Number Product Name Lot Number Expiration
Box of 10 9999-1515 Easy Care First Aid® AfterBurn® Cream, 0.9g single-use packet W06I28 09/28/2024
First Aid Kit 1015-0150 Adventure® Marine 150 W06I20 09/20/2024
0120-0213 Adventure® First Aid 1.0 W06C05 W06F10 W06H15 03/05/2024
06/10/2024 08/15/2024
0120-0212 Adventure® First Aid 1.5 W06H15 08/15/2024
9999-2129 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W05L28 12/28/2023
9999-2128 Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI W05L28 W06F10
W06H15 		12/28/2023
06/10/2024
08/15/2021
9999-2150 Easy Care First Aid® Class A ANSI 25 Person W06C05
W06H15 		03/05/2024
08/15/2024
9999-2132 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/2024
2980-0700 CVS® First Aid Home W06H15 08/15/2024
9999-2132 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/2024
9999-2131 Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/2024
A table that includes the recalled products. Credit: FDA .

Those who have the impacted products are asked to stop using single-use packets of Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream and discard them.

Credit: FDA
The recalled products, alongside the first aid kits they were distributed in. (FDA)

Those with questions can contact the product’s distributor, Adventure Ready Brands, by email at regulatory@adventurereadybrands.com or by phone at 603-837-0285, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Those who experienced any health problems as a result of using the product are advised by the FDA to contact their healthcare provider.

Adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online , by regular mail or fax. Click here to download a reporting form, or call 1-800-332-1088 to request one. Completed forms can be faxed to 1-800-FDA-0178.

