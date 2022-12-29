ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Americans want someone in their 50s or 60s to become president

By Stephanie Raymond
Americans want someone younger and new to the White House in the 2024 presidential race.

According to a new poll from Suffolk University/USA Today , a majority of Americans (50%) consider 51 to 65 years-old to be the ideal age for the country's next president. Another 25% would prefer an even younger president, between 35 to 50 years-old.

That could spell trouble for 80-year-old Joe Biden, the nation's oldest-serving president, and for 76-year-old former President Donald Trump, the only declared Republican candidate to date.

The poll also shows that voters prefer someone other than Biden or Trump as candidates.

"Unfortunately, the presidential election of 2024 currently has no declared ideal candidates," David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk Political Research Center, told USA Today , noting that "over 6 in 10 say they don't want Trump or Biden to run in 2024."

Among the qualifications of the perfect president, Americans would like to see a governor (34%) with business experience (55%) and willingness to compromise (57%); military service is a plus (46%), according to the poll.

Does gender matter in a presidential candidate? Overall, 55% of Americans say it doesn't, per the poll. But 50% of Republicans and 24% of Democrats prefer a male president. On the other hand, just 2% of Republicans and 11% of Democrats prefer a female candidate.

When it comes to the political party, Democratic voters (71%) and Republican voters (74%) both overwhelmingly want the candidate to belong to their affiliation. However, the poll shows a plurality of younger voters (41%), those 21 to 35, prefer a president not affiliated with either major party. The same can be said for 67% of independents, 17% of Democrats and 13% of Republicans.

