Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 9

Precious James
3d ago

God always cover's his angels...thank you god he was my Mail men and was always a joy to see every day...made my days on some bad days ..that's y god had the last say...want he do it

Cherie Jerkins
3d ago

yes thank you God thank you God thank you God glory may they rot in hell for the rest of their life too bad it is not a death penalty state if I was a judge they will be getting back and throw away the key thank you Jesus poor man he was a great mailman too great man is what God do for his peoples

WILX-TV

3 arrested in fatal shooting of Milwaukee postal worker

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - New court documents detail a possible motive in the murder of a Milwaukee postal worker, as federal investigators report two men followed him on his route for more than half an hour before his shooting. As 44-year-old postal worker Aundre Cross delivered the mail on a snowy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue; 2 people dead

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police reported two people dead after a shooting near 11th and Washington Avenue early Sunday, Jan. 1. Officials told FOX6 News there are no shooters in custody. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene, and we will update this post as soon as new information...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postal carrier killed: 3 men charged in federal complaint

MILWAUKEE - A federal criminal complaint has been issued charging three individuals with offenses related to the killing of a Milwaukee on-duty United States Postal Service letter carrier. Aundre Cross was shot and killed while delivering mail near 65th and Lancaster on Friday, Dec. 9. The complaint alleges that Kevin...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Missouri man sentenced to federal prison for bringing firearms to 2020 Kenosha riots

A Missouri felon caught bringing weapons to Kenosha during of the 2020 riots has been sentenced more than five years in prison in federal court. Gregory J. Haanstad, United States attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced Friday that United States District Judge JP Stadtmueller sentenced Michael Karmo, 42, of Hartsville, Mo., to 64 months in federal prison for unlawfully possessing firearms despite a prior felony conviction.
KENOSHA, WI
WAND TV

Three charged in fatal shooting of USPS mail carrier

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people have been charged in federal court in connection with the fatal shooting of U.S. Postal Service employee Aundre Cross in Milwaukee earlier this month. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports federal prosecutors announced the charges against Kevin McCaa, Charles Ducksworth Jr., and Shanelle McCoy on Thursday. Prosecutors have accused McCaa and Ducksworth of shooting Cross and McCoy of making false statements to investigators. Cross was killed while he was delivering mail on Dec. 9. A former co-worker said Cross had four children, and others remembered him for his positive attitude. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police shooting, man killed previously involved in standoff

MILWAUKEE - Court documents provide new details related to the fatal police shooting of a Milwaukee veterans home resident on Dec. 20. An officer shot and killed 66-year-old Vets Place Central resident Stanley Stubblefield inside the facility near 34th and Wells. It was not his first run-in with law enforcement, the documents show, and he had a history of mental illness.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC7 Chicago

3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man wanted for Milwaukee homicide; drone deployed, leads to arrest

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Police Department used a drone to help locate a man wanted for a homicide on Wednesday, Dec. 21. According to a news release, the Wisconsin State Patrol was involved in a pursuit around 1:45 a.m. on Dec. 21. The vehicle being chased crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12 – and the driver ran from the scene.
MADISON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-1-22 accidental shooting-fdl

A Fond du Lac man received non life-threatening injuries when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand with a 9mm handgun. The incident happened at a residence Friday night in the 800 block of Security Drive. The 48 year old victim was treated at St. Agnes Hospital.
FOND DU LAC, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Racine man threatened to ‘shoot up’ plasma center, prosecutors say

RACINE, Wis. – Devon Thomas, 34, of Racine, faces a felony count of “terrorist threats” after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot people at the CSL Plasma Center on Washington Avenue near Ohio Street in July. According to a criminal complaint, the plasma center was placed on...
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 26th and Capitol; 1 man dead

MILWAUKEE - A man was shot near 26th and Capitol on Friday morning, Dec. 30. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Officials said the victim, a man, was found with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged with animal mistreatment after allegedly keeping more than 100 animals in a makeshift pet store in his home appeared in court Friday, Dec. 30. Larry McAdoo pleaded not guilty to 12 charges related to animal mistreatment and was bound over for trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

