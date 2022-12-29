Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Current Publishing
Zionsville community events – January 2023
Zionsville Puzzle Swap – In celebration of National Puzzle Day, residents are invited to bring gently used puzzles to Zionsville Town Hall from Jan. 3 to 25 then return to Town Hall on Jan. 28 between 10 a.m. to noon to choose a new one. Puzzles can be dropped off at the Town Hall Mayor’s Action Center (MAC) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Puzzles can be any size but must be in their original box and all pieces must be accounted for. No puzzles with profanity, nudity or drug paraphernalia will be accepted. For more on the event or to see other parks dept. events, view the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Winter 2022 Activity Guide at issuu.com/townofzionsville.
Central Indiana hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in Indianapolis in the new year. Community Health Network said their first baby arrived at 12:13 a.m. at Community Hospital East through an emergency cesarian section. The baby boy was named My'Jore Amir and weighed 5 pounts, 11 ounces to...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Indianapolis Recorder
Year in review: City’s Black churches commemorate 100 years
Several Indianapolis Black churches celebrated their 100-year anniversaries in 2022, and more Black churches will celebrate in the future. During the first wave of the Great Migration — the early 1900s to the 1940s — Indianapolis’ Black population grew as people were migrating north from the South. As more Black people moved to Indianapolis, seeking educational and economic opportunities, they also were looking to have their religious and spiritual needs met.
Current Publishing
Geist community events – January 2023
Paws to Read at Lawrence – Beginning or reluctant readers from 6 to 11 years old are invited to read aloud to a registered therapy dog who loves to listen to stories. It’s a “great way to improve a child’s reading skills and self-confidence,” according to the Indianapolis Public Library. Children may read from any book they choose. The event will be held Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m at the Indianapolis Public Library Lawrence Branch, 7898 Hague Rd. in Indianapolis.
Parents, staff shocked by email announcing Indianapolis arts school's sudden, permanent closure
INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas break took an unexpected turn Tuesday for faculty and students at Him By Her Collegiate School For the Arts after administrators sent an email announcing the school will permanently close Jan. 20. "I didn't know until a parent called me yesterday morning. She asked if I...
Local hospitals welcome their first Newborns of 2023
As many people celebrated entering the New Year with champagne or a New Year's kiss, others welcomed a newborn baby.
readthereporter.com
Help Carmel catch crook clad in Singapore Sunset Saffron
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.
Current Publishing
Work continues to finish historic Barker cabin
During the past two years, Westfield residents have watched as the historic Barker log cabinhas been repaired at its new location at 136 Penn St. by City Hall. Now, the final push to finish the cabin is underway with an anticipated spring opening. “It is coming along. We are getting...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: People’s Cooperative Market
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Brandi Williams with People’s Cooperative Market located in Bloomington, Indiana. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Williams and what the People’s...
cbs4indy.com
NYE fireworks to be launched from historic IN grain elevator; ‘definitely a standout’
GREENFIELD, Ind. — If you’re looking for something fun to do on New Year’s Eve then look no further than Greenfield. City leaders say the city’s planned fireworks show to ring in 2023 will be the only show like it in all central Indiana. They can...
readthereporter.com
Community comes together in big way to help Strothkamp family of Carmel
On Dec. 21, Mark Strothkamp of Carmel unexpectedly passed away after suffering a sudden stroke. Within hours, the community was already rallying around his family – wife Meg and two children, Ainsley and Braedy – and a GoFundMe was organized to pay for his children’s educational expenses, as well as health care expenses related to his passing.
thelevisalazer.com
Ann Carolyn (Jenks) Wallace, 72, of Indianapolis, IN
Ann Carolyn (Jenks) Wallace, 72, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away on Christmas Day, Sunday December 25, 2022, reuniting with her beloved parents, Tommy and Dorothy, and brother Bruce, in Heaven with her Heavenly Savior the Lord. Ann was born in Mason, West Virginia on May 17, 1950, daughter to the...
bloomingtonian.com
2022 Year-End Photo Essays – Homelessness Crisis Persists in Bloomington, Indiana
The ongoing housing affordability crisis, opioid crisis, and general economic crisis for the working class exacerbated by a pandemic and inflation, along with other factors such as the hidden wounds of military service, continued in Bloomington, as many local Bloomington area residents found themselves without housing. Even after the Bloomington...
Current Publishing
Duke Energy donates $20K to White River Alliance
Duke Energy has donated $20,000 to the White River Alliance to boost the nonprofit’s efforts to improve and protect water resources throughout central Indiana. “We understand the importance of environmental stewardship and the benefits it provides to the communities we serve,” said Mark LaBarr, government and community relations manager at Duke Energy. “We’re proud to invest in organizations like the White River Alliance that are creating resources and educational programs that promote, protect and enhance the biological, chemical and physical integrity of the White River ecosystem.”
readthereporter.com
Carmel band marches all the way to New York City
The Carmel High School Marching Band participated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade this year in New York City. Thank you to Bradley Jones for capturing this moment from his wife’s office. Jones is the son of Suzanne Jones of Carmel.
Carmel transplant recipient, tissue donor to be honored during Monday's Rose Parade
CARMEL, Ind. — The stage is set for the 134th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California. One float in the lineup will honor McKenzie Leichtnam of Carmel. McKenzie was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome. It's a condition where one side of the heart doesn't develop as it should.
WISH-TV
Three winter events to enjoy in Carmel, Indiana
It is time to gather your friends and family to experience all that the City of Carmel has to offer this winter! Melanie Brewer, Senior Project Manager, Community Relations and Economic Development for City of Carmel, joined us today to talk about the events. The Festival of Ice on January...
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
Current Publishing
Three Noblesville council members seek reelection
Three members on the Noblesville Common Council have announced plans to run for another term. Megan Wiles, who represents the city’s 6th District, and Mike Davis, who represents District 1, are running for reelection. A third councilman, Mark Boice, plans to file for the District 4 seat and currently holds an at-large seat.
