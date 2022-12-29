Read full article on original website
James Dixon, 71; incomplete
James Kenneth Dixon, 71, of Harkers Island, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Daniel Haut, 52; no service
Daniel Scott Haut, 52, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital. Daniel was born on December 5, 1970, in Greenville, North Carolina. He had an amazing talent for building and the skill to see each done job thoroughly and with excellence. In his free time, he enjoyed the “salt life” and spent numerous happy times on the water boating or ready for the next big catch when he was fishing. Daniel was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022
NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road. NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES. TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and...
Nearly 20,000 customers without power on NC islands earlier New Year’s Eve
A Duke Energy transmission line to islands at the NC coast had problems on New Year's Eve, officials said.
Nearly 20,000 without power at one point in Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An issue with a Duke Energy transmission line had nearly 20,000 without power at one point in parts of Carteret County Saturday night. In a post on the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op Facebook page, officials said the transmission line impacted was along Bogue Banks. Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, which serves 52,938, had […]
New Year brings first new ENC babies to the world 💓
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina welcomed at least two New Year’s Day babies who just couldn’t wait to get a jump on 2023. The newest member of the Braddy family really couldn’t wait to get 2023 started. Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington welcomed Owen to the world at ECU Health Medical Center. […]
Onslow County Marine charged in death of 4-month old
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County Marine has been arrested in the death of his 4-month-old child, Jacksonville police report. Christian Mark McGill, the father of the child, was arrested on Dec. 22 after police responded to a call of a trouble breathing medical call. The Jacksonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the […]
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
Person of interest sought after accident leaves one dead in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Authorities are searching for a person of interest in the Kellum Loop Road and Ramsey Road area of Jacksonville Friday night after what they described as an accident left one person dead. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas has confirmed deputies are searching for 27-year-old Andrew...
Atlantic Beach to host annual Smoke on the Water bonfire
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Atlantic Beach is hosting its annual Smoke on the Water bonfire. This event takes place Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. on the beach at the Circle. There will be live music by Robert McDuffy, as well as s’mores supplies to buy. The bonfire is...
New Bern man arrested after fatal hit-and-run
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was arrested this morning after leaving the scene of a deadly car crash. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Andrew Frazier, 27, ran a stop sign at Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit and killed another driver on impact.
Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine has been charged in the death of his baby according to the Jacksonville Police Department. Officers arrested the victim’s father, Christian Mark McGill, who is an active duty Marine. Officers responded to 123 Zack Circle, Apt. B to a trouble breathing medical call....
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
Man wanted in deadly hit and run captured, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A man who was wanted in a deadly hit and run in Onslow County was arrested Saturday morning and is facing charges. Andrew Michael Frazier of New Bern was charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony hit and run, felony flee to elude, driving while license revoked, speeding and aggressive driving. He was […]
J. Clements Mullen, 93; service Jan. 4
J. Clements Mullen, 93, died early evening on Monday, December 26, 2022, at his home in Jacksonville. At the time of his death, he was under the care of Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born in Raleigh, NC on November 21, 1929, to the late Rosser C. Mullen and...
One dead after head-on collision in Pamlico County
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — A Wednesday afternoon two-car head-on collision in Pamlico County left one dead and another critically injured. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the incident in an email. According to their report, the fatal collision occurred on NC 55 in Pamlico County, three hundred sixteen feet west of New Ditch Farm Road (SR 1200), 0.55 miles east of Grantsboro.
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Early morning fire in New Bern sends two to hospital
NEW BERN, Craven County — Rick Tyler said he was awakened around 4:30 A.M. by a police officer who was pounding at his door. He said the officer rushed him out of his home before the fire could spread. Rick said what he saw next was shocking. “Get your...
