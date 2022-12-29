Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Style Expert Shares 7 Clothing Programs for Recycling Mountains of Old Clothes
With so many environmental conservation efforts out there, anyone would be overwhelmed as to which one to pursue. A style expert recommends looking no further than the mountain of old clothes in the closet and the seven clothing programs suitable for recycling still-usable clothing. Zoe Sayler, a style editor for...
More than $1M worth of food wasted as fire destroys food distribution trailer in SeaTac
In SeaTac, more than $1 million worth of donated food is now a total loss after an early Friday morning fire. The fire happened underneath a refrigerated trailer outside the Praisealujah Food Distribution Center. The center distributes free food for families and charities throughout Washington, feeding thousands of people on a daily basis.
Tri-City Herald
Want to start the new year fresh? Bask in freezing water at a Polar Bear Plunge event
To start 2023 on the right foot, Washington state residents can take a splash at a Polar Bear Plunge event in the Tacoma area. The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual tradition where people submerge themselves in freezing water to welcome the first day of the new year. Although some events have been canceled during the past few years due to pandemic-related health measures, many areas near Tacoma are bringing back the tradition.
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
pethelpful.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
Tacoma seeks artists for $30,000 mall project
(The Center Square) – The City of Tacoma is seeking out artists to apply for an art project in the Tacoma Mall area. The art project would have a budget of $30,000. That is funded through the city’s Madison District Green Infrastructure project. Neighborhoods within a six block radius of the mall are intended to receive fixes to their drainage system and protect Puget Sound from polluted runoff by installing permeable pavement.
Krampus' holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital
Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: 2023 arrives in quiet fashion for the Pacific Northwest!
SEATTLE - Happy New Year everyone! From all of us at FOX 13 be safe and well as we say goodbye to 2022 and ring in 2023!. New Year's celebrations at the Needle will happen under mostly cloudy skies with temps in the low 40s. We're holding out the rain this year!
The Stranger
Slog PM: Tacoma Police Killed a Man Today, Cops Arrested Idaho Murder Suspect, and Free Transit for New Year's Eve
Tragedy strikes: I’ve been hoping, praying, begging on my knees for a dry New Year's Eve. Rain ruins the fun, especially since my outfit involves more feathers, rhinestones, and fringe than actual fabric, plus my hair looks terrible in the rain. I checked Weather.com today and it's not looking good for us. The weather people predict temperatures in the high 30s and a 24% chance of rain tomorrow night. I hope they’re wrong!
The Stranger
Seattle's Ice Storm Crashes Revealed That Cars Are Not About People, They Are About Cars
What needs to be explained, philosophically, is the large number of car crashes that occurred during the ice storm Seattle experienced last week. One can understand the pedestrians who slipped, slid, and fell onto ice-covered sidewalks. These accidents, which often reduced pedestrians to all fours, were more comical than scary. But the same cannot be said about the cars (4,094 pounds of metal, plastic, and other industrial materials) that lost all control to the pull of gravity. These accidents presented a real danger to the person in and near the spinning machine. Why did reason and many warnings fail to make the needed impression on these drivers? Is our love of cars so overwhelming? Or do cars just make us dumb?
westsideseattle.com
True Value Hardware victim of smash and grab burglary attempt
Junction True Value Hardware was the victim of a smash and grab burglary attempt at approximately 4 am on Dec. 31. Three suspects, according to the store, smashed out the glass doors and gained entry but did not get much. "Just a case of Reeses Peanut Butter cups" said a store employee. They attempted to take a Stihl Power Blower but it was tethered and they left it behind.
KOMO News
50 cats, kittens surrendered to animal shelter from Pierce County home
TACOMA, Wash — The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has begun taking in around 50 cats and kittens that were brought into the shelter by an "overwhelmed community member" earlier this month. The shelter said they have taken in 20 cats and kittens as of Dec. 29...
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
Longtime Seattle family restaurant shares recipe for NYE parties
SEATTLE — This year marks the first time the Space Needle will welcome back in-person crowds since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Recent changes in pandemic guidelines have also prompted more people to host their own in-person New Year's Eve gatherings. To help people get ready for the...
KUOW
An accessible guide to hiking in Washington
The Seattle Now team makes a lot of shows… And some really leave a mark on us. This week we’re going to highlight some of our favorite conversations of the year. We loved this show because hiking is essential to life for a lot of people in the Pacific Northwest. And Syren Nagakyrie’s book, The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon, helps make one of our favorite activities more accessible.
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning News and Weather Update Dec. 30: Arrest made in U of I murders, officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers on the way
An arrest has been made in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders at the University of Idaho. A suspect was shot in an officer-involved shooting in Tacoma and rain showers could be on the way for New year's weekend.
KING-5
KING 5, TEGNA Foundation award $85K in community grants to aid 16 Western Washington nonprofits
SEATTLE — KING 5 and the TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), have awarded 16 area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $85,000. Community grants in Western Washington are aimed at alleviating community concerns such as homelessness, food insecurity and anti-racism and social justice initiatives.
Man shot in road rage incident near Seattle's Riverview neighborhood
SEATTLE — A man was shot during a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood in Seattle early Saturday morning, according to police, and the suspect is still outstanding. At 2:39 a.m., police responded to a call from a witness in the area who heard several shots fired. Officers...
