myklgr.com
Marshall man sentenced in Redwood County Court for domestic assault
A Marshall man has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for domestic assault over an incident last June. According to court documents, on June 30 of this year, the Redwood Falls Police Department was called to a neighborhood on a report of a suspicious person in the area. The witness said an unknown white male with blood on his body asked to come inside the residence to clean up. The witness let the unknown male inside, then noticed him trying to leave through the bathroom window.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to Freeborn County drug crime
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested with meth and a stolen handgun is pleading not guilty. Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28 of Wells, is charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. Garcia was arrested September...
kchi.com
Minnesota Man Arrested On 10 Year Old Warrant
A Victoria, Minnesota man, 55-year-old Jeffery C Reimann, was arrested by State Troopers in Caldwell County on Tuesday evening on a Livingston County warrant for a speeding charge. The speeding is alleged to have occurred in September of 2010, when he was stopped by troopers for 11-15 mph over the limit. Reimann was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
knuj.net
NEW ULM MAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGES
A New Ulm man was taken into custody following a domestic assault incident at 617 South Broadway Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10, police were called to the scene and found the victim holding an infant child and reporting that she had been hit and choked. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her husband Raymond Koberg, Jr. and that he had put his hands over her nose, mouth and neck. The victim said she fell down and hit her head on the floor and Koberg continued to place his hands over her face and neck. The victim told authorities she had trouble breathing. Red marks were visible on the victims face and nose. She told police that she was scared as Koberg had assaulted her before. He left the residence on foot as the victim called for assistance. Koberg eventually turned himself in around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and was turned over to the Brown County Jail staff. Koberg faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $5000 fine or both. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. That charge has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1000 fine or both.
Southern Minnesota News
2007 Waseca double murder featured in A&E documentary
A Waseca double murder is the subject of a new A&E documentary. The “Interrogation Raw” episode “A Family Tragedy” covers the 2007 murders of Tracy Kruger and his teenage son Alec. Tracy’s wife Hilary was also shot and seriously wounded in an attack by an intruder. The Kruger’s other son, Zak, then 10, was staying overnight at a friend’s house the night of the murders.
Southern Minnesota News
St. James man accused of beating woman with belt buckle
A St. James is accused of beating a woman with a belt buckle. Dionicio Juan Perez Perez, 26, was charged earlier this month in Watonwan County with felony 3rd-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic assault. A criminal complaint says Perez got upset with the victim and began hitting her in the...
myklgr.com
Morton woman sentenced for DWI in stolen vehicle
A Morton woman has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for a DWI she got while driving a stolen vehicle. According to court records, on Sept. 28, 2020, the Redwood Falls Police Department received word that a SUV with a broken-out windshield was driving about near Morton. Law enforcement located in front of a residence, and noted it had no license plates, a broken windshield, and front end damage. The driver, Jessica Marie Neis, age 30, stated she had memory loss, could not remember her name, and had no knowledge of the vehicle. The owner of the residence stated it was the vehicle that Neis had arrived in.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Dec. 5 – 11, 2022
Charlz Whitney Strong, Duluth: 1) petty misdemeanor traffic – speeding -exceed limit 68/55, fees and fines $50. 2) petty misdemeanor drivers license – driving without a valid license or vehicle class/type, multiple licenses prohibited, fees and fines $185. Jennifer Lee Ann Strickland, Willmar: petty misdemeanor drivers license –...
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Man tosses loaded gun into snowbank, arrested for mail theft, drugs
CHASKA, Minn. — Police in Chaska Saturday morning arrested a 40-year-old man from St. Paul who allegedly threw a gun into a snowbank before officers approached him.The Chaska Police Department says officers responded to the area of Scenic View Drive and Crest Drive around 10 a.m. to a report of a man going through mailboxes and looking inside parked vehicles.Officers say when the man first noticed them, he threw something into a snowbank. An officer who looked in the snowbank after the man was detained found a fully loaded handgun with its serial number scratched up.The man allegedly had over 30 pieces of stolen mail fall out of his winter coat when police detained him.Police also say the man had suspected methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia in his pockets.The man had a previous felony conviction and is being held in jail on several charges, CPD says.
myklgr.com
Agenda for the Jan. 3 Renville County Board meeting
Virtual Board Meeting Instructions for those attending remotely:. 9:00 AM 2. Public Health (Sara Benson) Approve out of state travel for Sam Best, PHEP Coordinator, to attend 2023 NACCHO Preparedness Summi. 9:05 AM 3. Emergency Management (Mike Hennen. Emergency Management Update. Region 5 2022 SHSP Grant. 9:20 AM 4. Human...
myklgr.com
Renville, Lyon Counties receive Clean Water Fund grants for ditch and watershed projects
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources approved $11.6 million in Clean Water Fund grants on Dec. 15 to improve water quality in streams, lakes and groundwater across the state. Southwestern Minnesota projects include:. Lyon County Judicial Ditch 15: $48,953. In October 2018, a petition for improvement of Lyon-Redwood...
Alexander Stenberg, found dead off I-35 exit ramp in Elko New Market, died from extreme cold
SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Authorities believe extreme cold killed a man who was found dead last week on an exit ramp in southern Minnesota.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says the body of 34-year-old Alexander Stenberg, of Bloomington, was discovered Friday morning off of Interstate 35 in Elko New Market.Investigators think he stole a van that deputies found earlier in a nearby ditch, and started walking.Temperatures that morning were in the single digits below zero, but felt more like the minus-20s due to the wind chill.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato’s Most Shoplifted 2022: Scheels on top again, Mills Fleet Farm snags #2
It seems 2020 changed everything, even Mankato’s most shoplifted stores. It was in 2020 that Scheels became the Most Shoplifted retailer in Mankato, taking the top spot from Walmart, which had held the #1 ranking for three years running. In 2022, Scheel’s is #1 for the third year in a row.
Body Found Along Frigid Southern Minnesota Freeway
Elko New Market, MN (KROC-AM News) - The body of a man was discovered this morning along I-35 near Northfield. A news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office says the deceased person was found near the entrance ramp to I-35 from Scott County Road 2 just east of the town of Elko New Market about 8 miles northwest of Northfield.
myklgr.com
John Michael Booth, III
John Michael Booth, III, age 28, of Renville, died Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his home in Renville. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 4th, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church north of Renville. The Rev. Anna Williamson will officiate. Visitation for John will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
myklgr.com
Paul Arthur Radunz
Paul Arthur Radunz, age 68, of Sacred Heart, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. The Rev. Michelle Kleene will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church on Tuesday. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service.
myklgr.com
Wayne Scharmer
Wayne Scharmer, age 58 of Redwood Falls, formerly of West St. Paul, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at CentraCare Redwood Hospital in Redwood Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Prairie Island Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
