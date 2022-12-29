ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Set up a tip-up: You might catch something great!

CUSTER, S.D. — If you’re not the rod and reel type, there are other options. Each angler can have up to four lines in the water during ice fishing, so if you’re actively fishing at one hole, you can have three other lines sitting in the water.
CUSTER, SD
Rapid City’s Dahl Arts Center taking submissions for annual photo contest

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether a beginner, professional, or somewhere in between, the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is currently accepting submissions for their 19th Annual Mountain Photo Contest. Assistant Curator Jeannie Larson has more on the event. What is the Mountain Photo contest?. According to Larson, the contest...
RAPID CITY, SD
Dozens of dead geese recovered from Canyon Lake area, avian flu suspected

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Parks and Recreation staff have recovered dozens of dead geese in the Canyon Lake area in the last week. The birds are probable victims of avian flu, and Parks and Recreation has been in contact with Game, Fish and Parks officials, who indicate some of the geese have been sent off for testing.
RAPID CITY, SD
Here’s Rapid City’s New Year’s holiday schedule

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City public offices and services will be making changes to their schedule for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. City Offices: Because New Year’s Day is on Sunday, city offices will be closing Monday, January 2, when the holiday is federally observed. City...
RAPID CITY, SD
Have you seen Emily Beck?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
What New Year’s resolutions are people making for 2023?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – 2023 is quickly approaching and people are counting down the hours, minutes and even the seconds to the new year. With it, most people set resolutions to make the most out of 2023. Here’s some examples of resolutions people have for 2023 and why they...
RAPID CITY, SD
Police keeping eyes out for drunk drivers over New Year’s weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D.– For those heading out this weekend to enjoy the New Year’s festivities, the Rapid City Police Department is asking partygoers to make responsible decisions. Police said they realize alcohol and New Year’s go hand and hand, for that reason officers will be watching for impaired drivers. The department says with so many options to get home safely like taxis, ride-share services, and even limousines there is no reason to get behind the wheel intoxicated.
RAPID CITY, SD
United Way Executive Director Jamie Toennies to start new role with Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — United Way of the Black Hills Executive Director Jamie Toennies announced Thursday that she will be leading Rapid City’s new Grants Division. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says that Toennies’ experience will be helpful in directing funding where it’s needed most. “Currently we do it more in a piecemeal fashion where across various departments there are individuals there who apply for grants, search for grants, and then ultimately administer grants. So it’s a little disorganized in that respect. So this grants division is to bring about some organization to it.”
RAPID CITY, SD
New year, new me! Here are some tips to achieving fitness resolutions for 2023

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As people ring in the new year, making a resolution is something that people often do. Some make goals to travel more, cut back on their spending, decrease screen time or even establish routines to take care of their mental health. One very common New Year’s resolution, however, is exercise and fitness goals for 2023. Whether you want to lose weight or gain strength, here are some tips for you to succeed in achieving your 2023 fitness resolution.

