newscenter1.tv
Set up a tip-up: You might catch something great!
CUSTER, S.D. — If you’re not the rod and reel type, there are other options. Each angler can have up to four lines in the water during ice fishing, so if you’re actively fishing at one hole, you can have three other lines sitting in the water.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City’s Dahl Arts Center taking submissions for annual photo contest
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Whether a beginner, professional, or somewhere in between, the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City is currently accepting submissions for their 19th Annual Mountain Photo Contest. Assistant Curator Jeannie Larson has more on the event. What is the Mountain Photo contest?. According to Larson, the contest...
newscenter1.tv
Dozens of dead geese recovered from Canyon Lake area, avian flu suspected
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City Parks and Recreation staff have recovered dozens of dead geese in the Canyon Lake area in the last week. The birds are probable victims of avian flu, and Parks and Recreation has been in contact with Game, Fish and Parks officials, who indicate some of the geese have been sent off for testing.
newscenter1.tv
Here’s Rapid City’s New Year’s holiday schedule
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City public offices and services will be making changes to their schedule for the upcoming New Year’s holiday. City Offices: Because New Year’s Day is on Sunday, city offices will be closing Monday, January 2, when the holiday is federally observed. City...
newscenter1.tv
Have you seen Emily Beck?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating 17-year-old Emily Beck. Emily was last seen in the area of Cambell Street and Fairmont Boulevard at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec 29. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, tan shirt and brown camouflage pants.
newscenter1.tv
What New Year’s resolutions are people making for 2023?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 2023 is quickly approaching and people are counting down the hours, minutes and even the seconds to the new year. With it, most people set resolutions to make the most out of 2023. Here’s some examples of resolutions people have for 2023 and why they...
newscenter1.tv
From Betty White to Rowan Grace to the B-21, check out our Top Stories of 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. – This year was filled with a lot of amazing stories. From the huge snowstorm that rocked our state this month to Rapid City’s own Rowan Grace making it to the top ten on The Voice. Check out just some of our top-viewed stories. (12-31)...
newscenter1.tv
Police keeping eyes out for drunk drivers over New Year’s weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D.– For those heading out this weekend to enjoy the New Year’s festivities, the Rapid City Police Department is asking partygoers to make responsible decisions. Police said they realize alcohol and New Year’s go hand and hand, for that reason officers will be watching for impaired drivers. The department says with so many options to get home safely like taxis, ride-share services, and even limousines there is no reason to get behind the wheel intoxicated.
newscenter1.tv
United Way Executive Director Jamie Toennies to start new role with Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — United Way of the Black Hills Executive Director Jamie Toennies announced Thursday that she will be leading Rapid City’s new Grants Division. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender says that Toennies’ experience will be helpful in directing funding where it’s needed most. “Currently we do it more in a piecemeal fashion where across various departments there are individuals there who apply for grants, search for grants, and then ultimately administer grants. So it’s a little disorganized in that respect. So this grants division is to bring about some organization to it.”
newscenter1.tv
New year, new me! Here are some tips to achieving fitness resolutions for 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As people ring in the new year, making a resolution is something that people often do. Some make goals to travel more, cut back on their spending, decrease screen time or even establish routines to take care of their mental health. One very common New Year’s resolution, however, is exercise and fitness goals for 2023. Whether you want to lose weight or gain strength, here are some tips for you to succeed in achieving your 2023 fitness resolution.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Police Department investigating fatal crash on East North Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Rapid City Police Department is investigating a fatal rollover crash that occurred early-morning Saturday in the unit block of East North Street. Police say that one person died in the crash, but their name has not yet been released. RCPD reports that the incident...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones announces that he is running for second term in 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D — Ward 1 Alderman Pat Jones has announced that he is running for a second term on the Rapid City Council after finishing his current three-year term. Jones says he is running for re-election to continue to serve the area he loves and make sure that all voices are heard and represented.
newscenter1.tv
Basketball photos, scores and highlights: Porter scores 16 points to lead Stevens girls past Central
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central hosted Rapid City Stevens on Thursday in girls basketball. Brittany Jones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Stevens a 27-24 point lead at halftime. But Stevens outscored Central 21-3 in the third quarter and the Raiders went on to beat...
newscenter1.tv
9 PHOTOS: Central boys basketball team holds on for 2-point win over Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. – It was another night of exciting boys basketball action as Rapid City Central hosted Rapid City Stevens at Naasz Gymnasium. The Raiders led by two at halftime, 21-19. But Central rallied in the second half and defeated Stevens, 42-40. Cooper Totten led the Cobblers with...
