Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That experience didn’t end well, as the Lancia was hit by […]
Top Speed
Gorgeous Miata MX Speedster To Enter Production
Currently, there is a small but dedicated market for small and lightweight sports cars with the sole purpose of putting a massive smile on your face. Regardless of whether the car is old or new, how good-looking it is, or what company made it, the only thing that matters for many car enthusiasts is how much fun they can have driving our beloved impractical low-powered sports cars. The Mazda Miata has been the modern-day definitive small, fun car, but its Achilles heel has always been its lack of power, plus it has never been particularly beautiful either. That is where a company called XENEX Motorsports comes into play. Remember that Miata roadster render called the MX Speedster? It is soon to be headed to production in select numbers.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Bugatti Just Delivered the 10th and Final Centodieci Hypercar
Bugatti has finally closed the book on one of the boldest coachbuilding projects in its history. The French marque has just announced the delivery of the final Centodieci. The white hypercar is the tenth example hand-built at the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim over the last two years. Every Bugatti is special, but this is especially true of the completely coachbuilt Centodieci. Bugatti’s latest “few-off” model was announced back in 2019 as both a celebration of its 110th anniversary and a homage to the EB110. The angular speed machine may not have the name recognition of its successors, the Veyron and Chiron, but...
fordauthority.com
All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power
Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading
Here are the technologies that may make modern 4x4s obsolete and why they are on the rise anyway. The post The Manual Locking Differential Has Become the Manual Transmission of Off-Roading appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Chrysler’s Former Head of Design Created a Firebird Long Before Pontiac
The Pontiac Firebird is a cool car. The MK2 with its sprawling phoenix motif on the hood is one of the most instantly recognizable cars out there. But, did you know it wasn’t the first Firebird to be penned by a car designer? In fact, a Chrysler designer beat Pontiac to the punch.
CAR AND DRIVER
Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro Are the Next GM 'Brand Umbrellas'
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
Why the Soviets Built a Knockoff Packard Limo With Train Wheels
John Cosford, used with permissionNothing says traveling in style like fitting the finest of 1950s Soviet luxury cars with train wheels. Does it get any better than this?
Porsche Design Watches' History Dates Back To 1972
Porsche has been doing two things since 1972: making sports cars like the 911 and watches. Even long-time fans of the brand may have yet to learn about the latter endeavor. The tradition of a Porsche owner matching his watch to his paint-to-sample 911 goes back further than you may think.
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
Top Speed
Mansory's Vitesse Bentley Continental GTC Is Two-Toned And One Of A Kind
For those not familiar, Mansory has been a player in the automotive industry since 1989. The customizing and tuning firm works exclusively on luxury vehicles, including models from Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Ferrari, and the like. Whatever luxury car manufacturer you are familiar with, chances are Mansory has a modified version of one of their models. But the company's latest creation, a two-tone Bentley Continental GTC stands out above the rest, at least where it's initial looks are concerned. If you're a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, love Transformers, have an odd obsession with bees, or just want to stand out, this car is for you.
Top Speed
The Local Motors Rally Fighter Is A Rare And Completely Unique Off-Roader
When it comes to building cars, it’s nearly impossible to satisfy each and every person’s hopes and expectations for any vehicle. While brands may take suggestions into their process, the end results usually do not have these parts as prospective owners had hoped for. There are, however, a few cases where these cars have done everything their owners have wanted by a matter of crowd-sourcing information. One such car gained major attention in Top Gear USA and most recently in a YouTube video is the Local Motors Rally Fighter off-road sports car. With parts from various models over multiple years, these road-legal buggies are exceptionally rare and completely unique.
Top Speed
Jay Leno Showcases A Very Unique Italian, Lancia V-8 From The 1930s
It’s hard to say which of the cars featured on Jay Leno’s Garage is the most unique, but this 1930 Lancia Dilambda, we reckon, is pretty close to the top. Sadly, in our times, the Italian carmaker has degraded to a second-rate car company that makes a single (and very awful) model – the Ypsilon. In the past, however, the Legacy manufacturer was a force to be reckoned with both in terms of innovations and performance. Long before the Delta, 037, and Stratos came along, there was a luxury model called the Dilambda. Philippo Sole from Milan, Italy, is lucky enough to own a 1930 example of the V-8-powered Lancia, and he tells its tale alongside Leno.
Top Speed
The 997-Generation Porsche 911 Speedster Is A Rare Homage To The Original 356 Speedster
Auto manufacturers draw upon their past for inspiration all the time, whether to celebrate their history or a milestone. Of course, sometimes the strategy is used to sell a car that has only been mildly tweaked for a premium. If a brand adds some bits and pieces to a model that hark back to its origins or its heyday, that specific model is suddenly special and can command a pretty penny. Porsche is better than most at this and has a vast history to draw upon for inspiration. One of its first models has served as the basic idea for several of its limited edition cars; the 356 Speedster. Several generations of 911 have gotten the Speedster treatment, and one of the more recent versions will soon go up for auction from RM Sotheby's.
General Motors Might Make the Cadillac Escalade Its Own Brand
A Cadillac Escalade EV is coming in the near future. Could Escalade become its own brand? The post General Motors Might Make the Cadillac Escalade Its Own Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
VW Group CEO Oliver Blume says design and quality initiatives underway
Because of Porsche's IPO earlier in September, the Volkswagen Group needed to convene an extraordinary general meeting to approve a special investor dividend. VW Group and Porsche CEO Oliver Blume used the meeting to discuss what he and his teams have been working on during his first 100 days in charge, and his plans for getting the conglomerate going in a more profitable direction. That profit isn't simply about money, either — he wants to maximize the power of the group brands as part of increasing revenue and profit. "Nothing and no one is more important than the brands. People buy brands," he said. "They are one of the most important criteria for our customers. That is why we will position our brands even more effectively and sharpen their profile even further."
Carscoops
Jay Leno Compares The McLaren Artura To His P1
When McLaren unveiled the all-new Artura, it couldn’t help but draw comparisons to the erstwhile P1 hypercar. Few people, though, are better equipped to measure the cars against one another than Jay Leno. The proud owner of a P1 with an impressive 10,000 miles (16,093 km) on the odometer,...
McLaren Sells Classic Car Collection For New Hybrid Supercar
In 2022, McLaren was having a lot of trouble as they lost about 203,000,000 pounds in the first nine months. Building super cars obviously isn’t a cheap endeavor and most of their cars are incredibly high priced even for some of the world's top 1% of people. However, they revised the strategies and now have come up with a plan to find their new hybrid supercar the Artura. An innovation that will prove to be happy for some and questionable for others.
