Auto manufacturers draw upon their past for inspiration all the time, whether to celebrate their history or a milestone. Of course, sometimes the strategy is used to sell a car that has only been mildly tweaked for a premium. If a brand adds some bits and pieces to a model that hark back to its origins or its heyday, that specific model is suddenly special and can command a pretty penny. Porsche is better than most at this and has a vast history to draw upon for inspiration. One of its first models has served as the basic idea for several of its limited edition cars; the 356 Speedster. Several generations of 911 have gotten the Speedster treatment, and one of the more recent versions will soon go up for auction from RM Sotheby's.

1 DAY AGO