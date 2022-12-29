Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
Florida State grad-transfer offensive tackle shares message on departure from Tallahassee
The transfer ended up making a larger impact with the Seminoles than anticipated.
FSU offers No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class
Florida State offered the No. 1 kicker in the 2024 class on Saturday, Delray Beach (Fla.) American Heritage specialist Jake Weinberg. In sharing news of the offer, the junior mentioned FSU special teams coordinator John Papuchis and special teams assistant coach Carter Barfield, as well as director of high school relations Ryan Bartow. He visited FSU in late October. He also camped with FSU back in mid-June.
travelawaits.com
New Brightline Train Connecting South Florida To Orlando To Open In 2023
More Floridians will be able to ride via passenger rail when Brightline opens its rail line connecting south Florida to central Florida in 2023. Right now, it’s actively constructing a line to connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. “The City of Orlando is excited...
Sole Collector
Another 'Florida A&M' Nike LeBron 7 Is Releasing
It turns out that the “Florida A&M” LeBron 7 dropping next month isn’t the only colorway from the HBCU that Nike is releasing. New imagery shared by @Karatekickz23 on Twitter yesterday shows that a green-based makeup of James’ signature seventh shoe is also hitting retail soon.
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Friday, Dec. 30
The top viewed stories published by Tallahassee Reports in 2022 included the indictment of Andrew Gillum, the Killearn Country Club renovation, parental rights in the classroom, violent crime in Tallahassee, economic development at the Tallahassee airport and the emergence of the progressive movement in local politics. Tallahassee Police have arrested...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Orlando
Orlando might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Orlando.
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Fast Casual
Island Fin Poke opening 1st Tallahassee location
Florida-based Island Fin Poke is opening its first Tallahassee location next month at 1415 Timberlane Road. "The city of Tallahassee has a special place in my heart," franchisee Luke Granlund said in a company press release. "From attending Florida State University to serving on the Tallahassee Police Department, and now raising my children here, I feel as if I know the community and what they crave. I am so excited to be able to bring a taste of Hawaii to my community and introduce the people of Tallahassee to delicious poke bowls."
Bay News 9
FPL and DUKE customers prepare for 2023 new rate increase
ORLANDO, Fla. — Many who start the happy new year are not so happy about the electric bills they’ll be seeing in 2023. Both FPL and Duke Energy customers will see increases after the Florida Public Service Commission approved the increases. On average, per 1000 kilowatt hour usage,...
floridabulldog.org
Five Florida local politicians sue state to block new get-tough lobbying ban
(This story was updated Friday afternoon with news that Miami Shores Council Member Crystal Wagar resigned late yesterday). A quintet of local politicians from Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Leon counties is seeking to block a new state law enacting tougher lobbying restrictions on elected officials. On Dec. 21, Miami-Dade County...
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 1
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was reported over most of the area Sunday morning with visibility as low as near zero miles. A dense fog advisory was in effect through noon Sunday. The sky will clear to partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs from the lower 70s near the coast to near 80 inland.
Dozens spend New Year’s Eve hundreds of feet in the air stuck on Florida Ferris wheel
More than 60 people spent New Year’s Eve hundreds of feet in the air after a Ferris wheel broke down in Florida, Florida rescuers said. Just after 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, Orange County Fire Rescue reported that there was a power failure at “The Wheel” at Icon Park in Orlando, according to a Tweet.
AdventHealth of Florida welcomes its first baby of 2023
DAVENPORT, Fla. — AdventHealth of Florida officially welcomed its first bubbly baby of 2023. Luna Rose Babington was born at 1:54 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the hospital. She arrived weighing a whopping 6 pounds, 5.9 ounces and measured 19 inches long. The hospital said her parents,...
WCTV
NorthFlora Collective talks post-freeze plant care
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following freezing temperatures in Tallahassee, NorthFlora Collective shares tips on how to care for your plants after the weather has passed. Officials say before discarding plants that look badly damaged, first access the damage and consider a few revival steps to get the plant back on track to grow.
WCTV
Tallahassee’s first electric unicycler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man picked up the hobby of electric unicycling last year, now it’s his hobby, his escape and his favorite activity to do while exploring the capital city. “I had never seen anything like that,” Coree Leesburg. “I know no one in the capital...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Health Pros: Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
Supporting patients and families through every step of their cancer journey. Despite rapid advancements, cancer treatment can be complex and span months and years. That’s why it’s so important for patients to have access to the comprehensive care they need close to home and close to loved ones, without the need to drive long distances or travel out of state.
holmescounty.news
A trip to the capitol: PDL fourth-graders learn history, how laws are made
Ponce de Leon Elementary fourth-graders now have a better understanding of where Florida’s system of rules and regulations come from, thanks to a field trip to the Florida State Capitol Dec. 13. The state capitol experience was organized by Kaitlyn Bailey Owen, a PDL alum from RSA Consulting Group....
WCTV
UPDATE: ‘Purple Alert’ issued for Tallahassee woman canceled
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Shannon Dowell was located safely. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A ‘Purple Alert’ has been issued for a missing Tallahassee woman. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said 51-year-old Shannon Dowell was last seen in the area of 650 Vaughn Lane in Tallahassee wearing a white sweater and blue jeans. Dowell is a white woman, with brown eyes, brown hair, 6′ feet tall and weighs 180lbs.
click orlando
👶🍼 News 6 reporter pregnant, reveals baby’s gender to Insiders
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 family is growing!. Morning reporter Ezzy Castro and her husband Tim are expecting their first child in June 2023. Ezzy has shared the news with close family and friends. “When we first found out about my pregnancy, we really couldn’t keep the secret...
citysurfingorlando.com
Out And About: A New Publix Has Opened at Town Center at O-Town West
A new Publix has opened close to Walt Disney World, at the new Town Center at O-TownWest development, and I went to check it out. It’s a beautiful store with some features I haven’t seen in my local Publix in Dr. Phillips and Regency Village. What first grabbed...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
211K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0