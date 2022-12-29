Read full article on original website
mama
3d ago
just stop please. youre obviously craving constant attention but ypu look ridiculous. youre embarrassing yourself
BigD
2d ago
I saw one picture where she had freckles and braids plus the grill. Apparently, she is trying to look like an adolescent.
Arie
3d ago
She's old enough to be her Kid's grandmother. Give it a rest Mage.
Sam Smith Bares It All In Foxy Photoshoot On Holiday Boat Ride
Sam Smith had an amazing holiday weekend!
Fans Think Madonna Looks Unrecognizable In Her Latest Instagram Post: ‘Who Is This Person’
Madonna, 64, shared photos of her Christmas this year with four of her children–David Banda, 17, Chifundo “Mercy” James, 16, and ten-year-old twins Stella and Estere. The queen of pop shared a sultry video to the site on Christmas morning, but, many fans were concerned about the singer’s different–almost unrecognizable–face. And this isn’t the first time. Madonna also posted photos from her Thanksgiving and many fans were disturbed by her new face. One fan even commented that Madonna now looked “like a Bratz doll.” Yikes!
Nicole Kidman, 55, Smiles As She Goes For A Run During Family Holiday In Australia
Nicole Kidman was in good spirits as she went for a run in Sydney, Australia on Wednesday, December 28. The Moulin Rouge actress, 55, had a smile on as she went for a morning run during her holiday stay in her home country. She looked fit as she listened to music, with her phone in her hand, and went for her jog.
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree
A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree. A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is. Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Rihanna Shows Off Her Insane Curves In A Red Cutout Dress Beside ASAP Rocky At A Concert In Barbados
Rihanna never fails to bring her sartorial A-game to events; and the curve-hugging micro mini dress she stepped out in when she attended the Beenie Man concert in Bridgetown, Barbados recently was perhaps one of her most sizzling ones of the year! And that’s saying something, because even throughout pregnancy – which is when some moms-to-be would tone it down a tad – Rihanna provided us with some truly breathtaking ‘fits!
Heidi Klum’s transparent dress stole the show at ‘Avatar 2’ premiere
Super model Heidi Klum turned heads at the highly anticipated ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ premiere this week as she wore a shimmering, see-through gown on the red carpet.
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Britney Spears Posted A Picture In The Shower, Complained About Instagram And Invited Her Mom To Coffee In Same Post
Britney Spears dropped a series of photos and videos from a shower in Mexico, and in one of them, she addressed her mom.
Kate Middleton Was Left “In Floods of Tears” After Prince William Abruptly Canceled Their New Year’s Plans
A book claims she was reportedly left “fearing for the future of their relationship.”
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni turns subway station into photo shoot backdrop
Leni Klum is following in her mother’s fierce footsteps. Heidi Klum’s 18-year-old daughter turned an average New York City subway station into the backdrop of an impromptu and futuristic photo shoot on Wednesday. Rocking a structured chrome jacket and matching mini shorts, the blue-eyed brunette struck pose after pose along an equally shiny turnstile — at a seemingly empty station in Soho. Leni completed her look with black stiletto pumps and wore bedazzled sunglasses in a few of the snaps. Her chocolate brown locks were parted down the middle and styled straight, while her makeup was kept to a minimum. In the various photos, the...
Kelly Osbourne Rocks Matching Christmas Sweater With Dad Ozzy After Giving Birth To 1st Child
Kelly Osbourne just gave birth to her first child so the holidays are looking extra special for her this year. The 38-year-old posed with her dad, Ozzy Osbourne, when they wore matching ugly Christmas sweaters while posing by the tree with a friend, Billy Morrison. Ozzy posted the photo with...
Kim Kardashian roasted for ‘ridiculous’ outfit at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party
That’s not hot. Kim Kardashian seemed to miss the sartorial memo at Paris Hilton’s Christmas party over the weekend, showing up wearing a cropped concert T-shirt and studded black leather pants while everyone else in attendance appeared to be sporting festive looks in red and green. The Skims founder, who seemed to have come straight from nephew Mason Disick’s bar mitzvah, stuck out like a sore thumb next to the “Simple Life” star, who wore a red lace Self-Portrait dress and silver crystal-encrusted Miu Miu high heels. Sister Nicky Hilton coordinated in a floral Oscar de la Renta mini in holiday hues, while...
Britney Spears Flips Off Camera, Smears Cake On Herself After Returning To Instagram: Watch
Giving Madonna a run for her money? After a brief absence from the platform, Britney Spears took to Instagram on Friday, December 9, to put on quite a show in a tight red catsuit! In the video clip, Britney stunned in the red getup as she writhed around on the floor of her mansion to Eartha Kitt‘s memorable hit “Santa Baby.” At one point, she smeared white cake and frosting on herself, licked it off the floor, knocked back a small champagne bottle, and even flipped off the camera. A massive Christmas tree could be seen in the background during some of the video.
Woman doesn’t look eight months pregnant until she turns to the side
A woman on TikTok has left people in shock by showing off her eight-month baby bump, which is virtually invisible from a straight-on view. Watch her video below:. Usually, people can tell when someone is carrying a baby but Nina Monzolevska (@ninamonzolevska) managed to leave her followers stunned, simply by turning to the side.
Mum left mortified after buying Christmas decoration without realising how rude it looks
The most wonderful time of the year is finally upon us, and for a lot of people, this means decking the halls with whatever they see fit. While people's choice of Christmas decorations vary, generally speaking, they create a happy, festive vibe, which is why this mum's decoration fail is so hilarious.
Helena Christensen Goes Swimming In A Strapless One-Piece To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Model behavior! Helena Christensen really made a splash for her 54th birthday, plunging into chilly winter waters to celebrate another year around the sun. The Danish beauty celebrated her Christmas day birthday with an impromptu swim in Copenhagen. Sharing the birthday fun, she caught the moment for her Instagram followers and posted a video of the action on Monday, Dec. 26.
Khloé Kardashian Posts Rare Pics with Her Baby Boy & Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a stunning family photo over the holidays featuring her baby boy and daughter True, 4. The Christmas pic shows the fam in front of giant Christmas tree as Khloé poses in a gorgeous red Nicolas Jebran gown with Gianvito Rossi heels and Lorraine Schwartz diamonds. True stands by her side in a matching red LA ROXX dress with a Judith Leiber Santa purse and white Converse shoes.
As GMA's Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Vacation In Miami, Ex-Husband Andrew Shue Poses For Family Photo Without Her
While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes took a trip to Miami, her ex-husband Andrew Shue posed for a photo with his sons.
