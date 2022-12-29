ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pueblo identified

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OW2CO_0jxtxxCE00

Two men found dead after an incident last week have been identified by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.

Police are investigating the death of Tyler West, 26, of Pueblo, as a homicide. The death of Derek Reis, 38, of Wyoming, is being investigated as a suicide, said Capt. Dustin Taylor of Pueblo Police Department.

At approximately 10:23 p.m. Dec. 22, officers were called to a local business in the 4100 block of North Elizabeth Street on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found two men dead.

More public safety news: Pueblo woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 killing

Police initially investigated both deaths as suspicious.

The incident marks the 28th homicide in the city of Pueblo police this year after the city saw a record 30 homicides in 2021. Three additional homicides have been recorded in Pueblo County in 2022.

Here's what we know about the other homicides recorded in the city of Pueblo and Pueblo County in 2022:

What we know about this year's homicides

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Men found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Pueblo identified

Comments / 4

Shawn Evans
3d ago

well regardless at most 30 deaths in a year sincerely pales in comparison to the likes of a metropolitan area such as Chicago who I believe is nearing several hundred homicides this year please stop comparing yourself to a town such as Chicago they're truly are no similarities other than what's up in your mouth and Pueblo definitely is not fantasy Island and it is definitely not going to have a NASCAR race downtown this summer but Chicago is Right after Lollapalooza it's going to be awesome Pueblo doesn't even have a go-kart race track at this point anymore lol

Reply(1)
5
 

