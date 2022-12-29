ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna

The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets

It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season

The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
Yardbarker

Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston

Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Have Underperformed Postseason Pythagorean Record

The Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves playing postseason baseball every season over the past decade, and they made a few more appearances between their 1988 World Series Championship and the start of their run of dominance beginning in 2013. However, those playoff runs have more often than not ended...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber

The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees Rumors: Cashman is running out of cash, surprise youngster could get crack at left field job

The Yankees made a few luxurious signings this off-season, headlined by the nine-year, $362 million deal they presented to Aaron Judge. They want one step further, securing Carlos Rodon on a six-year, $162 million deal. It is clear that ownership put their money where their mouth is, but they don’t have the necessary funds to keep spending, filling the left-field position with a pricey player.
Yardbarker

Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing

The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams

Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Cubs prospects they can deal for top talent right now

The Chicago Cubs sit in a unique position where they’ve spent big on the roster but still aren’t ready to contend. Trading these prospects could help that. There were promises leading up to the offseason from Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Chicago Cubs front office that the club would be aggressive this offseason in building up the roster. While there have been whiffs, the organization has landed some big fish, most notably inking shortstop Dansby Swanson to a massive deal, but also signing the likes of Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Will the Yankees trade Isiah Kiner-Falefa back to a former team?

The New York Yankees are not planning on Isiah Kiner-Falefa being their starting shortstop in 2023. As of right now, Oswald Peraza seems to be the odds on favorite to land the job. I’d say that Anthony Volpe is even ahead of IKF on the depth chart in the minds of the Yankees.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets legend: Steve Cohen plans to make 'astounding' profit on franchise

New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez believes team owner Steve Cohen is thinking about short-term and long-term futures with his offseason activities. "I have used basically three words — 'staggering, astounding, and astonishing.' Steve wants to win," Hernandez told Mike Puma of the New York Post about Cohen spending hundreds of millions of dollars to complete moves such as holding onto closer Edwin Diaz, signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, and landing Japanese ace Kodai Senga.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?

The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Angels Rumors: Halos Broadcaster Predicts LA Signs Another Starting Pitcher

The Angels' rotation is really good entering 2023. Between Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson and Patrick Sandoval, they have a really solid big three. Then, you add in the young rising stars in Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez, and there's a lot to be excited about. However, they're still missing one...

