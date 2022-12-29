Read full article on original website
Who wants Fernando Tatis Jr.? Make the San Diego Padres an offer
If a team is still lacking that one big name to project it into contention, and is willing to take some measure of risk to fill that gap, here’s a suggestion: Feel out the San Diego Padres about the availability of Fernando Tatis Jr. Granted, the Padres may politely...
A Braves trade package to finally get rid of Marcell Ozuna
The Atlanta Braves could be among the teams interested in San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham. Here’s what it would cost to acquire him:. Trent Grisham had a historically-bad season from the dish last season, as he hit under the Mendoza line for a 152-game stretch. It was enough to make some Padres fans wonder if this Gold Glove-level outfielder was worth a gaping hole in the lineup.
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets
It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
Yardbarker
Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season
The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Yardbarker
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Have Underperformed Postseason Pythagorean Record
The Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves playing postseason baseball every season over the past decade, and they made a few more appearances between their 1988 World Series Championship and the start of their run of dominance beginning in 2013. However, those playoff runs have more often than not ended...
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber
The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
Dodger Stadium: The "Peanut Man" Will Return For the 2023 Season
Roger Owens, who you might know as the "Peanut Man" at Dodger Stadium, has been throwing peanuts for over 60 years now.
Yardbarker
Yankees Rumors: Cashman is running out of cash, surprise youngster could get crack at left field job
The Yankees made a few luxurious signings this off-season, headlined by the nine-year, $362 million deal they presented to Aaron Judge. They want one step further, securing Carlos Rodon on a six-year, $162 million deal. It is clear that ownership put their money where their mouth is, but they don’t have the necessary funds to keep spending, filling the left-field position with a pricey player.
Yardbarker
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams
Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 Cubs prospects they can deal for top talent right now
The Chicago Cubs sit in a unique position where they’ve spent big on the roster but still aren’t ready to contend. Trading these prospects could help that. There were promises leading up to the offseason from Jed Hoyer and the rest of the Chicago Cubs front office that the club would be aggressive this offseason in building up the roster. While there have been whiffs, the organization has landed some big fish, most notably inking shortstop Dansby Swanson to a massive deal, but also signing the likes of Cody Bellinger and Jameson Taillon.
Yardbarker
Will the Yankees trade Isiah Kiner-Falefa back to a former team?
The New York Yankees are not planning on Isiah Kiner-Falefa being their starting shortstop in 2023. As of right now, Oswald Peraza seems to be the odds on favorite to land the job. I’d say that Anthony Volpe is even ahead of IKF on the depth chart in the minds of the Yankees.
Longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria signs with Dbacks
The SF Giants likely expected to lose longtime third baseman Evan Longoria. Now, he'll be staying in the division with the Dbacks.
Yardbarker
Mets legend: Steve Cohen plans to make 'astounding' profit on franchise
New York Mets legend Keith Hernandez believes team owner Steve Cohen is thinking about short-term and long-term futures with his offseason activities. "I have used basically three words — 'staggering, astounding, and astonishing.' Steve wants to win," Hernandez told Mike Puma of the New York Post about Cohen spending hundreds of millions of dollars to complete moves such as holding onto closer Edwin Diaz, signing three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander, and landing Japanese ace Kodai Senga.
NBC Sports
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
Blue Jays, Julian Fernandez Agree To Minor League Deal
The Blue Jays are signing reliever Julian Fernández to a minor league contract, reports Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet (Twitter link). He’ll add some hard-throwing bullpen depth to the upper minors. Fernández has over two years of major league service, but virtually all of that was spent on the...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Halos Broadcaster Predicts LA Signs Another Starting Pitcher
The Angels' rotation is really good entering 2023. Between Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson and Patrick Sandoval, they have a really solid big three. Then, you add in the young rising stars in Reid Detmers and Jose Suarez, and there's a lot to be excited about. However, they're still missing one...
