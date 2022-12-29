Olympic College's Bremerton campus closed after 'threat received'

Olympic College’s Bremerton campus shut down Thursday morning until further notice amid its winter break after a “threat received.”

A Bremerton police sergeant said officers are investigating a threatening email received by a school employee but are not searching the campus.

In an update issued at about 11:40 a.m., a spokesman for the school wrote: "There is no immediate or imminent threat to the campus. Classes are not in session and the campus is secure."

The school issued the alert via text message and social media at about 10:24 a.m., saying it was “suspending in-person operations until further notice out of an abundance of caution due to a threat received.”

Online services are still available and the shut-down was limited to the Bremerton campus.

Winter quarter classes began Jan. 3.

Bremerton Sgt. Duke Rossell said officers had not been called to the campus but were following up on a report of a threatening email received by an employee.