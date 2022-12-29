Read full article on original website
This Strange 1977 NE Missouri Tornado Threw Trailers in the River
It wasn't the largest and didn't do the most damage, but there was a northeast Missouri tornado in 1977 that could easily qualify as one of the strangest the area has ever seen. The National Weather Service documents this odd EF2 twister that first touched down around 5:30 pm on...
NEMO man injured when side-by-side flips over late New Year's Eve
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri man suffered injuries in a late-night UTV crash on New Year's Eve. It happened at 11 p.m. Saturday on private property five miles south of Bethel. State troopers say a side-by-side driven by Colton Miller, 29, of Bethel, was traveling northbound when...
Man Arrested After Shots Fired Call
Hannibal, Missouri — According to the Hannibal Police Department, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022 at 12:17a.m. NECOMM dispatched officers to the 600 block of Broadway for a report of a shot fired. Officers arrived on scene within one minute and located a 24 year old male who had suffered...
Head-on crash on Highway 63 in Macon leaves 1 driver dead
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was killed in a head-on crash in Macon on Wednesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 63 and Roe Lane. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identifies the victim as Timothy M. Walton, 55, of Bevier. State...
Name of victim in accidental shooting outside Lucerne released
NEAR LUCERNE, Mo. — KTVO has now learned the name of the man killed Thursday in an accidental shooting in Putnam County. Sheriff Jason Knight identifies the victim as Jesse Miller, 20, of Indianola, Iowa. He said Miller had been staying with family members in Putnam County for approximately...
Mayor seeking investigation into police chief hiring process
QUINCY — Muddy River News has learned that Quincy Mayor Mike Troup has requested an investigation into the way Adam Yates became Quincy’s police chief. “I have requested an investigation into the hiring process,” Troup confirmed. “I want to say that Adam (Yates) has done everything I have asked of him. He has done a good job during his probation. My problem is with the process, not the person.”
Higbee man seriously injured in motorcycle accident near his hometown
A Randolph County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his motorcycle about three miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christopher Chase, 40, of Higbee, was riding his bike on Route B on Saturday afternoon when he traveled off the edge of the road and overturned.
Charles Edward Speiser, 67 of Green City, Mo., Casady-Luscan Funeral Solutions
Charles Edward Speiser, age 67 of Green City, MO passed away on December 28, 2022, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, MO. Charles was born on April 26, 1955, in Kirksville, MO, the son of Charles Emanuel and Betty Jean (Wilbanks) Speiser. He was raised in the Green City area and graduated from Green City High School. Charles worked as an over the road truck driver and enjoyed helping on the farm. He loved reading western books and often said he was “born in the wrong century.”
QPD Blotter for Dec. 29, 2022
Stacey Niewohner,51, Quincy, for Failre to Report Property Damage Accident at 520 North 24th on 10/18/22. NTA 168/S30. Kyle Ledbetter,28, Quincy, for DL Expired for more Than a Year, and FTA – Shoplifting. Lodged. 147. Joseph Ingram,37, Golden, for Shoplifting on 12/3/22 at 1400 Harrison Hy-Vee. NTA 182. Shane...
Eldon Dawine Rouse, 67, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Eldon Dawine Rouse, 67, of Kirksville, Missouri passed away following a brief illness on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, Missouri. The son of the late Orville and Myrtle (Roberts) Rouse, he was born March 22, 1955 in Des Moines, Iowa. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Mary (Rouse) Avey. On June 14, 2003 in Kirksville, Missouri, Eldon was united in marriage to Angie Martin.
Charles Lee Still, 88 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Charles Lee Still, 88 of Kirksville formerly of Holt, Missouri passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his children on December 17, 2022. Charlie is now rejoined with his beloved wife Anna in Heaven. Charlie was born in Cainesville, Missouri on October 9, 1934 to Hubert and Glendola (Booth)...
Hannibal man charged with second-degree murder after allegedly shooting man to death Saturday morning
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after shots were fired in the 600 block of Broadway. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department were dispatched at 12:17 a.m. Saturday to a business in the 600 block of Broadway for a report of a shot fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound. Officers began CPR until medical personnel from the Hannibal Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance arrived on scene. The man eventually was pronounced dead.
Adair County Recorder celebrates retirement after serving the county for 40 years
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Residents of Adair County came together to thank a woman who has served the county for 40 years. Adair County Recorder Pat Shoush celebrated her retirement on Thursday at the Adair County Annex Building in Kirksville. Shoush got her start as a deputy in the recorder's...
Virginia Nadine Johnson, 90, of Novinger, Mo.
Virginia Nadine Johnson, 90, of Novinger, MO passed away on Friday, December 23,2022 at Manor Care Nursing Home. Virginia was born on June 11,1932 to George “Calvin” and Eva (Garwood) Johnson. On August 4,1950, she was united in marriage to Emery Johnson who preceded her in death. Virginia...
75th Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy Outstanding Teen competition set for Jan. 7 in Quincy Community Theatre
QUINCY — The Miss Quincy and Miss Quincy’s Outstanding Teen Competition, presented by Gully Transportation, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday. Jan. 7 in the Quincy Community Theatre. Eight candidates will compete for Miss Quincy and earn a $3,000 college scholarship and thousands of dollars in prizes....
Obituary: Susie Doscher
Susie Doscher, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly at Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville on December 25, 2022. Susie D. Doscher was born in Unionville on November 11, 1952, the daughter of Larry and Darlene Francis (Fields) Belger. She graduated from Unionville High School in 1971. Most of Susie’s work career was in the health care field where she was a nurse’s aide at the Putnam County Care Center and the Corydon nursing home among other places. She also did in-home health care for several years. Susie had lived in Leon, Iowa, and Des Moines, Iowa, and moved back to Unionville in 2017. Susie was a strong-willed and independent person who loved people. She never met a stranger and had the unique gifts to be a good caregiver. She was a homemaker who loved to raise flowers. She liked scary movies and westerns. She also loved her family.
