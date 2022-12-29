Read full article on original website
Thomaston Police: Five people safe after domestic disturbance involving firearm
THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Five people were safely removed from a home last night after police received a call about a domestic disturbance involving a firearm. Police say the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. A perimeter was immediately set up and police were able to make contact with the...
5 victims safely removed from home during suspect's arrest: Thomaston police
THOMASTON, Conn. — Five people were safely removed from a home after a domestic disturbance leading to a suspect's arrest in Thomaston on Friday, according to police. Thomason Chief of Police Jeffrey Madden said at approximately 10:35 p.m., Thomaston police responded to an area of High Street Extension, on the report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
1 dead after shooting on Route 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT. (WFSB) - Just two hours into the new year, police are trying to figure out why multiple people were shot in a car in Hamden. This occurred on Route 15 southbound in the area of Exit 60 to Exit 59, not too far from Hamden High School. It...
Hartford Man Dies After New Haven Shooting
A man from Hartford has died after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night. Officers received a call about someone shot on Saltonstall Avenue around 10:20 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Ernie Negroni-Feliciano, of Hartford, had been shot. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Bridgeport Man Killed, 3 Others Hospitalized In Shooting On Route 15
A Fairfield County man is dead and three others hospitalized after a shooting on a stretch of Route 15. Troopers assigned to Troop I in Bethany responded to a report of individuals in a vehicle who had sustained gunshot wounds on the southbound side in the area of Exit 60, in the town of Hamden, just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.
Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested in Connecticut Saturday after he allegedly shot another man on Mill Valley Road in Hadley. According to the Hadley Police, officer were called to 102 Mill Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers said that they located a 51-year-old male shooting...
Second Arrest Made In Drug Overdose Death Of 1-Year-Old Salem Girl
A Connecticut man has been charged in connection with the death in February of a 1-year-old girl who died from an overdose of fentanyl and other drugs. New London County resident Travis J. Schubel, 38, of Salem was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 28, by Waterford police during a traffic stop, Connecticut State Police said.
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
Serious injuries reported from Route 16 crash in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 16 in the area of Cemetery Road in Colchester was shut down Saturday night after a car accident involving serious injuries, according to state police. The scene has since cleared. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. There were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers in the […]
44-year-old woman shot in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after being shot in New Haven, according to police. Police responded to the area at about 7 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert for the area of Ferry Street, between Chatham and Limerick streets. Anyone with information is asked to […]
Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters
A fundraiser is being held to help the family of Raheim Nelson, who died in a crash on Christmas morning. New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night. Updated: 23 hours ago. A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night.
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
Attempted $100,000 fraud leads to 4 narcotic and gun arrests
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Old Saybrook police arrested 4 people after being alerted by a local car dealership of a possible fraudulent transaction. Police say Senior Leadership at Shoreline Chrysler Dodge Jeep on Middlesex Turnpike contacted them to say they believed a fraudulent transaction was going to take place later in the afternoon on Friday.
Firearm In Cab Of Tractor-Trailer Driver From Fairfield County Discharges In Fire
A tractor-trailer driver from Connecticut is facing weapons offenses after his loaded handgun began discharging when his vehicle went up in flames, authorities said.The tractor-trailer overturned in New Jersey on Route 78 in westbound lanes near in Bedminster around 3:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, and t…
Police: Hartford man dies after being shot in car in New Haven's Fair Haven neighborhood
NEW HAVEN — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot the previous night while sitting in a car on Saltonstall Avenue in the city's Fair Haven neighborhood, police said. The death marked New Haven's 14th homicide of 2022. Police identified the man Sunday as Ernie Negroni-Feliciano. New...
State police search for suspect in Griswold attempted armed robbery
GRISWOLD, Conn — Connecticut State Police are searching for the suspect accused of attempting to rob a liquor store in the Jewett City borough of Griswold on Friday. State police Troop E responded to JC Spirits on 63 Main Street at 6:22 p.m. Friday for a report of an attempted armed robbery.
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
