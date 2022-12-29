Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick: $14 Million in Omnibus Funds Headed to South Florida District

U.S. Rep. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., announced the inclusion of thirteen projects in her district through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding package, which was passed by the House in time to avert a potential government shutdown.

“I’m proud to have secured this critical funding for our district within my first 10 months in Congress,” said Cherfilus-McCormick. “This legislation delivers over 14 million dollars of critical resources for programs in Broward and Palm Beach Counties to provide housing, economic opportunity, and healthcare to those who need it most.”

Cherfilus-McCormick championed funding for 13 projects that, she insists, will directly benefit District 20 residents. These include:

$3,860,461 for the Housing Stability and Homelessness Prevention Program

$3,000,000 for the Broward Health Mobile Clinic Program

$2,200,000 for the Healthcare Accessibility Telehealth Program

$1,500,000 for the Center for Entrepreneurship Initiative

$894,100 for the Breast and Cervical Screening for Low-Income Families Program

$750,000 for the Building Expansion and Renovation for Persons Experiencing Homelessness Program

$523,345 for the LGBTQ Youth Behavioral Health and Wraparound Services Program

$500,000 for the Job Training of Underserved Populations and Supportive Services

$350,000 for the 1st Time Homebuyers Assistance Program

$305,313 for the Doula Training Program

$250,000 for the Scholars’ Village Program

$167,500 for the Early Cancer Detection Screening Program

$100,000 for the Public Safety Mental Health Program