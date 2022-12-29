Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Age Considerations for Findings on Venetoclax Combined With CLIA for AML, High-Risk MDS
Patrick Reville, MD, MPH, instructor, Department of Leukemia, MD Anderson Cancer Center, explains the implications of the longer-term follow-up of venetoclax in combination with the chemotherapy regimen cladribine, high-dose cytarabine, idarubicin (CLIA) and how age is a factor when considering chemotherapy options. Longer-term outcomes seem to continue showing really encouraging...
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
MedicalXpress
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
Researchers combined bacterial toxins with drugs to treat lung cancer
This is the first therapeutic strategy combining bacterial therapeutics with pharmaceutical drugs.
targetedonc.com
Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy Enter Localized Setting in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer
According to Benjamin P. Levy, MD, clinicians can use the information currently available to best decide the treatment sequence of immunotherapy vs targeted agents in locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer. Immunotherapies and targeted therapies therapies have made a significant impact on the treatment of patients with advanced non–...
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé died of colon cancer. Here are the cutting-edge clinical trials trying to find new treatments for the disease.
Pelé, a legendary Brazilian soccer player, died of colon cancer. These clinical trials are studying new treatments for the disease.
ajmc.com
Dr Hossein Kazemi: What Patients With MM Consider When Stopping Therapy
M. Hossein Kazemi, MD, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care, discusses the benefits of de-escalating treatment for patients with multiple myeloma. It is important the patient with multiple myeloma has a clear and comphrensive understanding of de-escalating treatment, said M. Hossein Kazemi, medical oncologist and hematologist, Astera Cancer Care.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Approves Briumvi to Treat Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis
On December 28, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Briumvi (ublituximab), a disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, and active secondary-progressive MS. An estimated one million people in the United States live with MS,...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Kala Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of IND application for KPI-012 for treatment of PCED
According to the company, it is on track to initiate a Phase 2b trial in the first quarter of 2023, with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2024. Persistent corneal epithelial defect, which is defined as a persistent non-healing corneal defect or wound that is refractory to conventional treatments, is a rare disease with an estimated incidence in the United States of 100,000 cases per year.
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Ophthalmology Content of 2022
The top 5 most-read content in ophthalmology for 2022 focused on the relationship between aging and visual field reliability, telehealth eye care visits, the link between COVID-19 and dry eye disease, and more. Ocular effects of virtual learning, vision screening follow-up disparities, and dry eye disease were some of the...
2minutemedicine.com
Prophylactic methylprednisolone for cardiac surgery in infants does not improve post-operative outcomes
1. In infants undergoing cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, prophylactic methylprednisolone use did not significantly reduce composite death, heart transplantation, complications, and prolonged hospital stay. 2. Prophylactic methylprednisolone use was associated with an increased risk of postoperative hyperglycemia. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Perioperative glucocorticoids have been used for decades...
cgtlive.com
Real-World Axi-Cel Data Show QOL Improvements in LBCL
The first year after treatment yielded statistically significant improvements in overall QOL and symptoms within the first year of treatment for relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma. This content originally appeared on our sister site, OncLive. New real-world data were consistent with patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from clinical trials assessing axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel;...
MedicalXpress
FDA approves Sunlenca for treatment-resistant HIV
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca (lenacapavir), a new type of antiretroviral medication for adult patients living with HIV-1 whose HIV infection cannot be successfully treated with other available treatments due to resistance, intolerance, or safety considerations. Sunlenca is the first FDA-approved capsid inhibitor for treating HIV-1....
physiciansweekly.com
Association Between Cough Rate and Inflammation Markers in Severe Asthma
The following is a summary of “An observational study to determine the relationship between cough frequency and markers of inflammation in severe asthma” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Holmes et al. The link between an objectively determined cough and type 2 (T2) biomarkers and...
NASDAQ
TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Gets FDA Nod for Multiple Sclerosis Drug
TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX announced that the FDA has approved its anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, Briumvi (ublituximab-xiiy), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease. Following the FDA nod, Briumvi became the first and...
MedicalXpress
Experts explain treatment options for a common cancer complication
Experts provide the first framework for treating a common and life-threatening metabolic complication of cancer known as hypercalcemia of malignancy in the Endocrine Society's new Clinical Practice Guideline. The guideline, titled "Treatment of Hypercalcemia of Malignancy in Adults: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline," was published online and will appear...
hcplive.com
Treating Acute Myeloid Leukemia Starts With Good Quality Data
The motive of the study wasn't to implement hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) programs worldwide, but as a contribution to comprehensive cancer control efforts. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) serves as an effective therapy for patients with acute myeloid luekemia (AML), and while the practice continues to grow internationally, notable variation in regional utilization was revealed by a recent global analysis.
MedicineNet.com
Stem Cell Therapy May Slow MS Better Than Meds: Study
A new study is adding to evidence that people with multiple sclerosis can benefit from a type of stem cell transplant -- including some patients who are in a more advanced phase of the disease. The research is the latest look at a potential alternative treatment for some patients with...
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Parkinson Disease Articles of 2022
The top 5 most-read articles in Parkinson disease for 2022 reviewed interventions for nonmotor symptoms, the health-related impact of exercise and diet, and more. Actionable steps to address dramatic increases in Parkinson disease (PD) incidence, as well as interventions for the management of disease burden were some of the topics covered in the top 5 most-viewed PD articles published on AJMC.com.
Zacks.com
Roche's (RHHBY) Lunsumio Gets FDA Nod for Follicular Lymphoma
RHHBY - Free Report) announced that the FDA approved intravenously-administered Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) who have been treated with two or more lines of systemic therapy. Lunsumio has been approved by the regulatory agency under the accelerated pathway.
