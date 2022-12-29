If a young person in your life has dreams of Capitol Hill in their future, the New Jersey Youth Council is just the opportunity for them!. For the future legislator in your life, the inaugural New Jersey Youth Legislative Council provides a wonderful opportunity to get hands-on experience with New Jersey’s Legislature. The council will be appointing 40 youth between 15-23 years old across each legislative district. One person per district will be chosen. To be eligible, applicants must have resided in New Jersey for at least 15 years prior to applying. People of all backgrounds and academic disciplines are encouraged to apply. If you wish to be considered for the position, please submit your application ASAP – all appointments must be made by January 8th, 2023. Councilmembers will be appointed by their district’s three legislators (one Senator and two Assembly members). Once appointed, chosen individuals will be expected to serve a term of two years.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO