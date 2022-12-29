Read full article on original website
Related
valleyrecord.com
Best of the Valley 2022 winners
Best of the Valley is an annual tradition for the Valley Record. Since 2004, we’ve asked our readers to pick their favorite local businesses and residents in our online poll. The poll gives residents the opportunity to pick their favorites in over 60 categories, across five groups, including: community,...
valleyrecord.com
A year in review: Our top stories, photos of 2022
And just like that, another busy year has come and gone. Our staff here at the Valley Record are gracious and honored for another year covering the vibrant Snoqualmie Valley. We thank you for continuing to support your local community newspaper and making our work possible. From our newsroom in downtown Snoqualmie, we have worked over the last 12 months to bring you the stories and moments that shaped the Valley in 2022. With 2023 on the horizon, here’s a look at some our best and most read stories from the last year:
Comments / 0