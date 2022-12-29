Read full article on original website
Related
Wipe your debt away: Is the $10,000 in debt relief program for real?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Debt. Most of us have it and would like to get rid of it. There's a video going around on social media and it promises to help you get out of debt. I just got a payment of $17,000 directly to my credit card thanks to the National Debt Association which recently approved a new debt program for anyone who has over $10,000 in credit card debt….
rhinotimes.com
Council Plans To Allocate Faux ARP Funds At Jan. 3 Meeting
The agenda for first Greensboro City Council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 appears to be dominated by spending the remaining $31.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The city received a total of $54.9 million in ARP funds with the first check for $29.7 million in May 20221 and the second in May 2022. The ARP money has to be spent by December 2026 or returned to the federal government. However, the City Council doesn’t have to be concerned about that deadline because it allocated the entire $54.9 million on Aug. 16, 2022. So while the City Council claims to be spending ARP money, it is all smoke and mirrors. The money the City Council will be allocating is not ARP funds and doesn’t fall under any of the federal restrictions on how ARP funds can be spent.
WFMY NEWS2
Triad customers to lose thousands as Spartan Safe files bankruptcy
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of customers will probably loose thousands of dollars as Spartan Safe, a company based out of Kernersville has filed bankruptcy. Back in July, Paul Willis paid nearly $1,500 for a safe from Spartan Safe in Kernersville. Willis said the company told him the Liberty Freedom...
rhinotimes.com
Council Plans To Use Some ARP Funds For Recurring Expenses
The $59.4 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds that Greensboro received has been burning a hole in the City Council’s pocket ever since it received the first check for $29.7 million in May of 2021. It received a second check for $29.7 million in May 2022. The federal...
WFMY NEWS2
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
WFMY NEWS2
Guilford County official warns homeowners of possible real estate scam
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County leader is raising a big red flag about a possible real estate scam. Three states have already filed lawsuits against Florida-based MV Realty's Homeowner Benefit Program. The program offers cash in exchange for the right to list your home over the next 40 years.
WFMY NEWS2
What's the plan?: Elected officials discuss 2023 initiatives
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new year brings new opportunities to improve as well as continue what has been working for different areas in the Triad. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake spoke to elected officials about what 2023 will look like. Greensboro and Winston-Salem mayors as well as the Guilford...
ABC11 Eyewitness News
Governor's Office touts large-scale jobs announcements but obstacles remain
Governor Cooper's Office highlighted a "record-breaking number of jobs" in a year-end recap, noting large-scale announcements in several counties, including Chatham, Rowan, and Guilford.
Mount Airy News
I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt
The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
WXII 12
Spartan Safe files for bankruptcy with no details on possible refund process after Triad customers spend thousands of dollars
PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — Spartan Safe filed for bankruptcy and did not provide details on a possible refund process after Triad customers spent thousands of dollars on its products, customers said. SPARTAN SAFE CUSTOMERS:. WXII 12 News talked with Cynthia Long, who said she had purchased a Liberty Safe from...
960 The Ref
Profitable walk: North Carolina woman walking dog wins $599,133 jackpot
A North Carolina woman walked into a big jackpot last month, and she can thank her dog. Penny Lamb, of Greensboro, bought six Cash 5 tickets online while walking her pet, Denali, and won $599,133, the NC Education Lottery said in a news release on Friday. Lamb was walking her...
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
WXII 12
Greensboro man wins a quarter of a million dollars at holiday lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. — Greensboro man, Rufus Wallace, tried his luck on a $20 ticket and won the top prize on a holiday scratch-off, according to North Carolina Education Lottery. Wallace bought his lucky Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. He took home...
Virginia Business
Caesars ups the ante on Danville casino
Since its approval by Danville voters in November 2020, plans for a casino in the city have shifted. In August 2022, Caesars Entertainment Inc. announced a partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). Together, they upped the size and scope of Caesars Virginia, increasing their investment from $400 million to $650 million.
Toll rate goes up for Triangle Expressway
For NC Quick Pass customers with a transponder traveling the full length of the expressway, the cost will increase nine cents
WFMY NEWS2
Egg prices: Would you pay $10 for 18 eggs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms most of us were paying $1.82 cents for a dozen eggs. What a difference a year makes. The average price is now $3.60. 2 Wants To Know shopped around online for prices at Food Lion, Lowes,...
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
Former GCS Superintendent pays off student lunch debt in honor of late brother
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Former Guilford County Schools (GCS) Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras made a $20,000 donation to Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) to help pay off GCS student meal debt. Contreras made the gift in honor of her brother, Detective Erick W. Contreras, a Nassau County, New York police...
Street dining coming to downtown Greensboro in 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials with Downtown Greensboro Inc. have partnered with the City of Greensboro to bring permanent patios that will replace the table and chairs small restaurants have placed outside their establishments. The Outdoor Modular Patios will be the size of a parking spot and leased to 13 restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Rob […]
rhinotimes.com
County Health Officials Keep Close Watch On Well Water Near PTIA
In a neighborhood close to Piedmont Triad International Airport, residents who use well water have been concerned that their wells are contaminated by chemicals called “PFAS.”. Those are found in, among other things, a firefighting foam that the airport uses regularly. About four years ago evidence surfaced that the...
Comments / 0