Kenneth Nardone
3d ago

Ridiculous, any of these people ever drive in rural areas. Roads barely wide enough for two cars. 4 feet puts you on the other side of the road. Brilliant, not. Not gonna avoid a bike to get into a head on collision. Bicycle deaths went from 5 to ten. Whoopi. More people die every year by a wide margin from aspirin and Tylenol side effects. If road isn't wide enough don't pedal there

a cape cod voter
2d ago

Just one of the many frivolous laws that will reduce our freedoms to zilch. Eventually we’ll be required to call up the police department and tell them in advance where we’re going and what time we leave and expect to get there.

Andrew Costa
2d ago

it might cut down on fatalities if these pedestrians even turn their heads while they were on the crosswalk to see if a car is coming it's absolutely insane that these people don't even look both ways when they are walking in the crosswalk

thisweekinworcester.com

RMV Removes Voter Registration Opt Out from License Applications

MASS. - Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles will no longer offer the option to opt out of automatic voter registration. Driver’s license and ID applicants will no longer have the opportunity to decline automatic voter registration in accordance with “The VOTES Act,” a new election reform law which was passed by the Massachusetts State Legislature on June 22, 2022.
wwnytv.com

New state laws go into effect Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Year’s Day means new laws in New York. They range from a minimum wage increase to new regulations for telemarketers. Starting next year, telemarketers are required to give customers the option to be added to “Do Not Call” lists immediately after stating their name and company.
whdh.com

Record State Savings Balance Creeping Closer to Legal Limit

Beacon Hill seems to have more money than it knows what to do with these days, and lawmakers could soon have even fewer options at their disposal. Surging state revenues have in recent years fueled sizeable surpluses and allowed the Baker administration and Legislature to pump the state’s Stabilization Fund up to new heights. But similar to the way that fiscal year 2022 revenues were capped by Chapter 62F, leading to taxpayer rebates totaling nearly $3 billion, the Stabilization Fund’s balance is getting closer than it has in at least 20 years to a cap of its own — one that would trigger another lesser-known tax rebate mechanism in state law.
aarp.org

Long-Term Care High on AARP's Beacon Hill Agenda

More than 5,000 residents of Massachusetts nursing homes have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic — nearly a quarter of all the state’s deaths from the disease. And today, even as cases and deaths have dropped from their highs, nursing homes in the commonwealth and...
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

Dental Insurance Reform in Massachusetts May Be Harbinger of More to Come

A public ballot measure requiring Massachusetts dental insurers to spend a minimum of 83% of premiums on patient care, as opposed to administrative costs or marketing expenses, passed in the November election and was signed into law in early December. This requirement is referred to as establishing a medical loss ratio. Proponents of such measures, including the American Dental Association (ADA) and many state dental associations, hope this means that other states will bring similar legislation before their voters. The ADA contributed $5 million to get the measure passed in Massachusetts and is working toward establishing a federal medical-loss ratio for dental insurers. Click here to read more.
mspnews.org

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR POLITO VISITS HEADQUARTERS TO MEET CADETS, GET UPDATE ON EFFORTS TO COMBAT HUMAN TRAFFICKING

We were honored earlier this week to welcome Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito to General Headquarters, where she had the opportunity to speak to our inaugural class of Massachusetts State Police Cadets. During the visit, MSP personnel also updated the Lieutenant Governor on the progress of law enforcement’s fight against human trafficking in Massachusetts, an issue of much concern to her.
Boston

What to know about Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s inauguration

“This inauguration will be a celebration of teamwork, positivity and breaking barriers." After eight years, Massachusetts stands ready for a new governor. For the first time since 2015, a Democrat will hold the corner office in the State House when Gov.-elect Maura Healey is sworn in to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Jan. 5.
nationalfisherman.com

Massachusetts regulators uphold offshore wind contracts

Massachusetts utility regulators on Dec. 30 approved contracts between offshore wind developers Commonwealth Wind and Mayflower Wind Energy and power companies, saying the agreements are “in the public interest” – despite Commonwealth’s request to cancel its contracts in the face of rising costs, and a similar warning from Mayflower.
