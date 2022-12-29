ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Players to Know Ahead of Orange Bowl Matchup

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXuwb_0jxttxck00

No.6 Tennessee is set for a clash on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami (Fla.). Ahead of the showdown, Volunteer Country highlights several players to know for the Tigers.

Running Back Will Shipley

The Tigers offensive attack centers around Shipley. The second-year running back is a tough matchup. He slants and dives forwards in between the tackles while also being an excellent pass-catcher out of the backfield. Shipley carried the ball 193 times for 1,110 yards and fifteen touchdowns this fall. He also caught 34 passes for 221 yards.

Quarterback Cade Klubnik

It took Clemson until the ACC Championship to figure it outs quarterback situation, but the Tigers appear to have been able to do so. After replacing D.J. Uiagalelei, Klubnik came in and led the Tigers to the ACC title and sent Uiagalelei to the transfer portal. Still, Klubnik's playing time has been limited as he has only completed 31 of 46 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide Receiver Antonio Williams

Tennessee has struggled to defend the pass, and they will have their hands full with speedy wideout Antonio Williams. Clemson's top receiver target has caught 53 passes for 563 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

At the heart of Clemson's defense is Jeremiah Trotter Jr., and the Sophomore had a break out campaign this season. He totaled 80 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and two interceptions. The Vols will have to account for Trotter in all phases of the game.

Defensive Tackle Tyler Davis

Davis will be among the best down linemen Tennessee has faced this fall. He is an elite big man that can impact the game with ease. Tennessee will need to get its run game going to take pressure off of Joe Milton II, so accounting for Davis will be imperative. He totaled29 tackles and 4.5 sacks this fall.

Defensive Tackle Bryan Breese

Breese may be the most naturally talented player the Vols see upfront all season, including Jalen Carter. Breese had personal issues and injury issues that sidelined him at times this fall, but he will be a go on Friday night, and he will be a guy that can take over a game. He made 13 total tackles and 2.5 sacks during the season.

Linebacker Barrett Carter

Elite linebacker Trenton Simpson is out and headed to the draft, but Carter got plenty of opportunity this fall and he should see his role grow even more during this game. Carter is a naturally gifted athlete who flies from sideline to sideline. He made 65 total tackles and had 4.5 sacks and two interceptions this fall.

Safety Trio of Jalyn Phillips, Andrew Mukuba and R.J. Mickens

This talented trio of safeties made plays in the backend for the Tigers all season along. They totaled five interceptions and will make it tough for the Vols to take the top off the defense. They are also important in the run game as they play well in and around the box.

Note: Veteran Defensive End Myles Muprhy, who accounted for 6.5 sacks, has opted out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik made a freshman mistake just before halftime of the Orange Bowl against Tennessee on Friday night. The Tigers missed three straight field goals during the first half and fell behind 14-0 before finally getting on the board. They were down 14-3 just before halftime and had a chance for more points,... The post Clemson QB made big mental mistake before halftime of Orange Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson football: Dabo Swinney responds to critics after Tigers' blowout loss to Tennessee in Orange Bowl

For the third straight season, Clemson lost multiple games. And for the second straight, the Tigers dropped three contests. Friday night's 31-14 blowout loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl clinched those numbers, which paint the picture of a program in decline under coach Dabo Swinney. From 2015 through 2019, Swinney and company. lost one fewer game than they did over the past two campaigns.
CLEMSON, SC
WJHL

Milton leads Vols past Clemson for Capital One Orange Bowl victory

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WJHL) – No. 6 Tennessee capped off the 2022 season with a win, downing No. 7 Clemson in the Capital One Orange Bowl, 31-14. Quarterback Joe Milton III turned in a stellar performance while filling in for the injured Hendon Hooker. He completed 19-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three scores, en-route […]
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Instant Reaction: Tennessee is the 2022 Orange Bowl Champion | RTI Press Pass

The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back again as Ric Butler and Jack Foster are breaking down the 2022 Orange Bowl and Tennessee’s 31-14 win over Clemson, live from Miami after the game. The guys discuss Tennessee’s “bend-but-don’t-break” performance on defense, Joe Milton seizing the moment in his second start of the year, the opportunities that arose for players such as Squirrel White, and the postgame scene after the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Halftime Thoughts: No.6 Tennessee-No.7 Clemson

Miami Gardens, Fla.-- Tennessee and Clemson are entrenched in a battle with half of the contest in the books. Following the first half, we share our halftime thoughts here.  Joe Milton Delivers Joe Milton was one of the main storylines coming into this game. With an early audition for the 2023 ...
CLEMSON, SC
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Makes Top Seven For Blue Chip Offensive Lineman

Tennessee football made the top seven for four-star class of 2024 offensive lineman Donovan Harbour Saturday. The Vols joined Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and Wisconsin in Harbour’s top group. The 6-foot-5, 310 pound lineman is one of the top rated interior offensive linemen in the the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy