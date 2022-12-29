Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died 00:28

FILE - Legendary Brazilian football player Pelé poses with a ball during the inauguration ceremony of the new technology football pitch installed at Mineira favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 10, 2014. Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Pelé, Brazil's mighty king of soccer, has died. He was 82.

Since 2021, he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer discovered during a routine medical exam. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death.

Pelé was one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century. He won a record three World Cups with Brazil and was the standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" with the national team and his club Santos.

His exuberance and mesmerizing moves transfixed generations of fans around the globe. His flair personified his country's samba-style elegance. Late in his career, he helped popularize soccer in North America by joining the New York Cosmos.