The 28-year-old was arrested outside Scranton this morning and will be extradited to Idaho on a warrant for first-degree murder. One chapter of the horrendous University of Idaho murders is coming to an end. However, that only means the beginning of another. A month and a half after the deaths of Kaylee, Xana, Madison, and Ethan, an arrest has finally been made in connection to the case. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is said to be the alleged killer.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO