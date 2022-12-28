Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Search for Mark Hoover, Robbery Suspect Near FM 1960Soul Screwed SeriesHouston, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL’s Tick Takes Plea Deal, Claims Young Thug Was Mad He Didn’t Beat Or Shoot Victim
Tick is Young Thug’s eighth co-defendant to take a plea deal instead of facing the court in YSL’s RICO case. YSL’s Tick reportedly made some damning accusations towards crew frontman Young Thug during a hearing on Thursday (December 29th). He accepted a plea deal in favor of facing trial, which makes him the eighth YSL affiliate to do so. While in court, Tick accepted the plea deal and offered details about Thugger’s attitude towards other YSL members. According to Tick, the “Digits” MC chastised his crew in a group chat for not beating or shooting a victim.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock’s Brother Arrested For 1st Degree Attempted Murder: Report
New reports say Chrisean’s brother Mookie was locked up after allegedly shooting someone. It isn’t just Blueface and Chrisean Rock‘s romance that concerns the public. The volatile couple has commanded attention since their inception, but things have only spiraled as the years progress. Arrests, domestic violence incidents, and physical fights with family members have occurred. As their saga plays out on social media and the couple’s Zeus reality series, news is also surfacing about Chrisean Rock’s brother.
hotnewhiphop.com
Alleged XXXTENTACION Murderer Says Drake Needs To Testify In Trial
The attorneys are also demanding that DJ Akademiks testify. It’s been nearly five years since XXXTENTACION was murdered in Florida at just 20 years old. However, his legacy lives on because of his expressive music that continues to touch his fanbase. However, the Florida native did have a rather controversial past with violent accusations.
hotnewhiphop.com
Body Cam Footage Shows Megan Thee Stallion Crying In Ambulance After Shooting
As more evidence from the Tory and Megan trial comes forth, fans are making sense of this information after a closed case. After the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case closed, authorities and media outlets released more footage and evidence. Newly shared footage from police body cams and 911 calls demonstrate the distress of the occasion. In them, the Houston rapper cried in pain as she received treatment from medics. Also, the call recording details respondents’ initial response.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gervonta Davis Accuser Takes Back Allegations
Gervonta Davis and the mother of his children intend to go into counseling. Gervonta Davis was accused of domestic violence just a few days ago. As we reported, Davis had been taken to a jail in Broward County on suspicion of domestic violence. Davis was subsequently charged with the alleged crime, and many were seeking answers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trae Tha Truth Turns Himself In For Assault Charges Stemming From Z-Ro Altercation
On December 29, Trae Tha Truth turned himself into Houston authorities for assault charges related to his altercation with Z-Ro in August. He is currently out on bail. On Wednesday, Trae Tha Truth linked up with Young Scooter to attend one of Young Thug’s court hearings. However, just one day after showing support for the Punk artist, he had to face legal issues of his own.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bryan Kohberger Named As Idaho Murder Suspect, Moscow Police Provide Further Updates: Watch
The 28-year-old was arrested outside Scranton this morning and will be extradited to Idaho on a warrant for first-degree murder. One chapter of the horrendous University of Idaho murders is coming to an end. However, that only means the beginning of another. A month and a half after the deaths of Kaylee, Xana, Madison, and Ethan, an arrest has finally been made in connection to the case. 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is said to be the alleged killer.
hotnewhiphop.com
YSL RICO Update: Slug Takes Plea Deal, Two Others Decline
Three additional plea deals were offered to YSL members on Thursday (December 29). As Young Thug remains behind bars, updates on the future of other YSL members are revealing themselves. Reports on Thursday (December 29) indicate that three more members were offered plea deals. However, only one of them is...
Comments / 0