Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
kfgo.com
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 30, 2022
Despite extreme cold temperatures earlier this week, some anglers continued to head out and catch fish. Much milder temperatures have arrived and anglers are excited to fish outside of shelters once again!. Please remember that ice is never 100% safe and ice conditions can vary greatly from one lake to...
kfgo.com
DNR updates wolf management plan, decision about hunting season on hold
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota DNR has finalized its updated management plan that will guide the state’s approach to wolf conservation over the next decade. The agency’s Dan Stark indicated that it’s basically an extension of what’s already been done over a number of years.
Only True Winter Adventures Are Brave Enough to Drive This Ice Road in Wisconsin
Ice is great for drinks, skating, and sometimes fishing, but for driving on? Some people in Wisconsin sure think so!. Say hello to the Madeline Island Ice Road located in the heart of Chequamegon Bay in Wisconsin... This seasonal road, which is also called the Bayfield Ice Road, spans across...
boreal.org
“We’ll make it through”: North Shore businesses still reeling after winter storm
Quinn Gorham - Northern News Now - December 29, 2022. A week after a severe winter storm slammed Minnesota’s North Shore, several businesses are busy rebuilding. Superior Citrus, a Two Harbors-based business that provides local produce to farmer’s markets around the area, lost its entire greenhouse in last week’s storm.
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued for Monday and Tuesday in viewing area with ice a major concern
NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota) ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast...
Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing
A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
minnesotamonthly.com
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
fox9.com
Pumping 60,000 gallons of water per day, Minnesota tests ‘forever chemicals’ removal technology
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - When manufacturer 3M dumped ‘forever chemicals’ in the East Metro, it led to Minnesota’s largest known PFAS contamination and compromised the drinking water of thousands of people. The state’s pollution control agency is now currently testing new technology officials hope will help clean up existing contamination.
keyzradio.com
Skoal! What’s North Dakota’s Favorite Holiday Drink
The day, the week and the year are all winding down today. New Year's Eve is tomorrow night. You might be feeling festive, and want to throw together a party your friends will not forget. This time of year, all eyes are on what spirits will be served to ring in the new year. Beer, whiskey, some new flavor of the week. It's hard to keep up on the booze train. It's amazing what you can find with Google. I asked what the favorite drink might be for us in the frigid tundra that we call North Dakota. I thought it might something warm. Nope! It found a site called yummly.com. Here is the rundown of our favorite holiday drinks in this part of the world. It could for Christmas. It might be for New Years. Who cares, we are talking booze!
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
What? The Minnesota Roadside Sign That’s So Subtle You Might Miss It
Minnesotans are resourceful and pretty darn funny when left to their own devices. For instance, take a look at this road sign located in St. Louis County! Did you see it? You might have missed the subtle addition, look again. Hats off to Jeff Wallager of Quirky Minnesota Places for...
Winter Storm Possible Late Monday Into Tuesday for Minnesota
While there is still much uncertainty, the National Weather Service says there is potential for a winter storm to impact Minnesota late Monday into Tuesday. Depending on exactly what path the storm ultimately takes, we could see snow, freezing rain, or rain. The storm track will also determine how much snow will accumulate for locations on the cold side of the system.
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm
If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
Southern Minnesota News
MnDOT: Illegal to push snow onto public roadways
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reminding the public that it is illegal to push snow onto or next to public highways or streets. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit moving snow onto public roadways, including the ditch and right-of-way area along the roadside. MnDOT says the extra snow becomes an increasing issue during winter because snow piles become larger and more difficult to manage.
