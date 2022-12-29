Read full article on original website
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's Relationship Timeline: Comedy Co-Stars, Marriage and Reconciliation
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor's decades-spanning marriage is sure to go down in Hollywood history!. The comedy co-stars met on set in 1999 before tying the knot less than a year later. Stiller and Taylor went on to build a family with their two children, Ella Olivia and Quinlin Dempsey.
Eva Mendes Shows Off Stunning New Hair Color
The actress and mother of two took to Instagram Tuesday to show off her new hairdo. In the pic, the fresh-faced 48-year-old's newly dyed orange red locks cascade in front of her face as she looked pensively on into the distance. "Mira esto! I went red," Mendes captioned the pic.
Lorenzo Lamas Says Daughter Victoria Is 'Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio After They Were Spotted Out Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and model Victoria Lamas were spotted out together about a week before Christmas, and according to her dad, she's already "smitten." The 23-year-old model's father, 1980s heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas, told the New York Post that her daughter likes the Titanic star "very much." That being said, Lamas later clarified DiCaprio and Victoria are not dating and they're only friends, at least for right now.
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics as She Reflects on 2022: 'What a Year'
Sophie Turner is giving fans a peek at her pregnancy. The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from 2022, including some never-before-seen shots that were taken during her second pregnancy. The first pic features a pregnant Turner posing with her husband, Joe Jonas, which is followed...
Peta Murgatroyd Mourns the Death of Her Father Derek
Peta Murgatroyd is mourning the death of her father, Derek. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram to announce her father's death Thursday, and penned a heartfelt tribute to the man, who she called her "teddy bear." "To the Greatest Dad, my teddy bear," Peta began. "This is...
'Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill on Growing up on Set and Kevin Coster's Life-Changing Advice (Exclusive)
Brecken Merrill vividly remembers the day Kevin Costner asked him a question on the set of Yellowstone that would change the course of his life. The budding actor tells ET he was miserably cold between takes as cameras were being propped up for a dramatic river scene in season 1 for "The Long Black Train" episode. The scene called for Merrill's character, Tate Dutton, and his grandfather, Costner's John Dutton, to bond over learning how to start a campfire, which required Tate to venture out into the deeper parts of the countryside to find heftier branches to really get the fire going.
Tori Roloff Hints at When She and Zach Will Exit 'Little People, Big World'
Tori Roloff is discussing her and husband Zach's future on TLC's Little People, Big World. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old reality star was asked how much longer she plans to be on television. "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to...
Chrissy Teigen Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband John Legend with Childhood Throwback Photos
Looking to the past to celebrate the future. Chrissy Teigen is commemorating husband John Legend's 44th birthday with some adorable throwback photos!. Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her hubby a happy b-day -- while also sharing a trio of childhood snapshots that showed just how much their son, Miles, looks like his dad when he was a baby.
