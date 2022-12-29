ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Eva Mendes Shows Off Stunning New Hair Color

The actress and mother of two took to Instagram Tuesday to show off her new hairdo. In the pic, the fresh-faced 48-year-old's newly dyed orange red locks cascade in front of her face as she looked pensively on into the distance. "Mira esto! I went red," Mendes captioned the pic.
ETOnline.com

Lorenzo Lamas Says Daughter Victoria Is 'Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio After They Were Spotted Out Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and model Victoria Lamas were spotted out together about a week before Christmas, and according to her dad, she's already "smitten." The 23-year-old model's father, 1980s heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas, told the New York Post that her daughter likes the Titanic star "very much." That being said, Lamas later clarified DiCaprio and Victoria are not dating and they're only friends, at least for right now.
ETOnline.com

Peta Murgatroyd Mourns the Death of Her Father Derek

Peta Murgatroyd is mourning the death of her father, Derek. The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram to announce her father's death Thursday, and penned a heartfelt tribute to the man, who she called her "teddy bear." "To the Greatest Dad, my teddy bear," Peta began. "This is...
ETOnline.com

'Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill on Growing up on Set and Kevin Coster's Life-Changing Advice (Exclusive)

Brecken Merrill vividly remembers the day Kevin Costner asked him a question on the set of Yellowstone that would change the course of his life. The budding actor tells ET he was miserably cold between takes as cameras were being propped up for a dramatic river scene in season 1 for "The Long Black Train" episode. The scene called for Merrill's character, Tate Dutton, and his grandfather, Costner's John Dutton, to bond over learning how to start a campfire, which required Tate to venture out into the deeper parts of the countryside to find heftier branches to really get the fire going.
ETOnline.com

Tori Roloff Hints at When She and Zach Will Exit 'Little People, Big World'

Tori Roloff is discussing her and husband Zach's future on TLC's Little People, Big World. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old reality star was asked how much longer she plans to be on television. "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to...
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband John Legend with Childhood Throwback Photos

Looking to the past to celebrate the future. Chrissy Teigen is commemorating husband John Legend's 44th birthday with some adorable throwback photos!. Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her hubby a happy b-day -- while also sharing a trio of childhood snapshots that showed just how much their son, Miles, looks like his dad when he was a baby.

Comments / 0

Community Policy