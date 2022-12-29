Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Resilient Stars ready to face big challenge from Jennings County in HHC clash
BEDFORD – Mentally fragile teams would have been physically drained by two tough games, emotionally exhausted by a last-tick, high-profile loss with a controversial finish. Athletes are resilient, but it’s hard to bounce back from that kind of disappointment without sufficient time to heal. Bedford North Lawrence does...
wbiw.com
Rested Stars returning to action with series resumption at Martinsville
BEDFORD – For the first time in nine years, Bedford North Lawrence took a true holiday basketball break. No games between the Christmas-New Year’s Day bookends. Time for a little rest and relaxation. The Stars are going to need that. From this point, the Stars will be busier...
wbiw.com
BNL boys conquer Jasper, Jeffersonville
JASPER – No matter how it was scored, Bedford North Lawrence posted impressive wins on Thursday. The Stars faced Jeffersonville and Jasper in a double-dual format, with the meet scored as three separate competitions. BNL’s boys team conquered both meets, stopping the Wildcats 115-70 and the Red Devils 110-72.
readthereporter.com
Taking their time to get it right
NEW CASTLE – In a game full of wild plays and crazy-fast runs, six seconds was enough time for the Millers to make one more. Noblesville was down by one point to Bedford North Lawrence in the championship game of the girls Hall of Fame Classic Thursday at New Castle. The Millers had the ball out of a timeout. Noblesville’s Reagan Wilson rushed down the floor, one end to the other, got to the basket and laid the ball in while being fouled with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime.
insidethehall.com
Video: Gabe Cupps talks senior season, future at Indiana
Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in an easy 63-35 win at New Albany. Postgame, Inside the Hall spoke with Cupps about how his senior season is going so far, the development of his game, his future in Bloomington and more. Watch our...
WTHR
Operation Basketball scores - Dec. 30, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29.
hometownnewsnow.com
New Arcade Going: Full Tilt
(La Porte, IN) - A new arcade in La Porte has the antidote to cabin fever. Full Tilt Arcade has been open and steadily growing since October. Co-owner Ben Konowitz says he and his business partner Ryan Hart got the idea for opening an arcade when their own pinball collections got a little out of hand. “We were about to get broken up with by our significant others if we put one more pinball machine in our homes. I had six, and I think he had five,” Konowitz said. “We were maybe going to call it the Break Even Arcade. I just wanted to break even so I could have a place to play my pinball machines.”
Notre Dame football: Adapt to NIL or be left behind
The Notre Dame football program is on a different playing field than the biggest programs in the country regarding NIL and the transfer portal. If the Irish want to be playoff contenders, they must adapt or be left behind. The first issue the Notre Dame football staff faces is being...
WNDU
Irish fans tune in across Michiana for the Gator Bowl
(WNDU) - The Fighting Irish finished their season in Jacksonville in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina on Friday!. And Irish fans took it all in across Michiana! 16 News Now visited Jay’s Lounge in Niles, where a crowd gathered for the broadcast. Our crew also visited the Diloreto...
Notre Dame QB Tweets Viral Clip After Irish Beat South Carolina
Tyler Buchner knew just the right video to encapsulate the Fighting Irish’s roller coaster performance vs. the Gamecocks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl
South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Social media abuzz after wild ending to Gator Bowl between Notre Dame and South Carolina
The last few minutes of the Gator Bowl was wild, to say the least. Notre Dame led, 38-31, with 7 minutes and 42 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter and the ball at the South Carolina 7. But Tyler Eichner’s pass to the end zone was intercepted and taken back 100 yards by O’Donnell Fortune as the Gamecocks knotted things up at 38.
Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
WNDU
Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
columbusnews-report.com
Amish country is setting for mystery thriller
Love to Read The book “All Good People Here” is set in Amish country just south and a few miles east of South Bend, Indiana— the home of the “Fighting Irish”/Notre Dame. This mystery/suspenseful thriller had me constantly guessing as to “who dunnit”. Just when I thought I knew who had kidnapped January Jacobs, another twist revealed that I was wrong. Author Ashley Flowers tells the story of a…
WATCH: Video shows apparent health violations inside NE Indy restaurant
INDIANAPOLIS — A video posted by a concerned customer online appears to show numerous health code violations, including mice in the kitchen and food on the floor, inside a chicken restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis. One customer, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he went to a Jordan’s location recently when he saw […]
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
WNDU
Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
Comments / 0