ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wbiw.com

BNL boys conquer Jasper, Jeffersonville

JASPER – No matter how it was scored, Bedford North Lawrence posted impressive wins on Thursday. The Stars faced Jeffersonville and Jasper in a double-dual format, with the meet scored as three separate competitions. BNL’s boys team conquered both meets, stopping the Wildcats 115-70 and the Red Devils 110-72.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Taking their time to get it right

NEW CASTLE – In a game full of wild plays and crazy-fast runs, six seconds was enough time for the Millers to make one more. Noblesville was down by one point to Bedford North Lawrence in the championship game of the girls Hall of Fame Classic Thursday at New Castle. The Millers had the ball out of a timeout. Noblesville’s Reagan Wilson rushed down the floor, one end to the other, got to the basket and laid the ball in while being fouled with 0.8 seconds left in double overtime.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
insidethehall.com

Video: Gabe Cupps talks senior season, future at Indiana

Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in an easy 63-35 win at New Albany. Postgame, Inside the Hall spoke with Cupps about how his senior season is going so far, the development of his game, his future in Bloomington and more. Watch our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

New Arcade Going: Full Tilt

(La Porte, IN) - A new arcade in La Porte has the antidote to cabin fever. Full Tilt Arcade has been open and steadily growing since October. Co-owner Ben Konowitz says he and his business partner Ryan Hart got the idea for opening an arcade when their own pinball collections got a little out of hand. “We were about to get broken up with by our significant others if we put one more pinball machine in our homes. I had six, and I think he had five,” Konowitz said. “We were maybe going to call it the Break Even Arcade. I just wanted to break even so I could have a place to play my pinball machines.”
LA PORTE, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Adapt to NIL or be left behind

The Notre Dame football program is on a different playing field than the biggest programs in the country regarding NIL and the transfer portal. If the Irish want to be playoff contenders, they must adapt or be left behind. The first issue the Notre Dame football staff faces is being...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Irish fans tune in across Michiana for the Gator Bowl

(WNDU) - The Fighting Irish finished their season in Jacksonville in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina on Friday!. And Irish fans took it all in across Michiana! 16 News Now visited Jay’s Lounge in Niles, where a crowd gathered for the broadcast. Our crew also visited the Diloreto...
MISHAWAKA, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina lost to Notre Dame in Gator Bowl

South Carolina’s second season under Shane Beamer ended in disappointing fashion Friday, but the head coach sees progress heading into Year 3. The Gamecocks end 2022 with an 8-5 record after falling 45-38 to Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl. Beamer’s squad had an early double-digit lead on Notre Dame, but the Irish came on strong in the second half as the Gamecocks started to fade.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Celebration held for return of Ky’air, Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s an extra special New Year’s Eve for one central Ohio family. The family of five-month-old twins Kason and Ky’air Thomas held a celebration Saturday after the boys were the subject of a statewide Amber Alert just days before Christmas. “Ky’air, I’m like ‘Ky’air is here,’ because I can’t describe how […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Social Cantina to open in Mishawaka on Monday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The grand opening of the Bloomington-based restaurant Social Cantina is happening next week!. Starting on Monday, Jan. 2, the restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Social Cantina offers a variety of Mexican food, even describing itself as “modern Mexican street fare including...
MISHAWAKA, IN
columbusnews-report.com

Amish country is setting for mystery thriller

Love to Read The book “All Good People Here” is set in Amish country just south and a few miles east of South Bend, Indiana— the home of the “Fighting Irish”/Notre Dame. This mystery/suspenseful thriller had me constantly guessing as to “who dunnit”. Just when I thought I knew who had kidnapped January Jacobs, another twist revealed that I was wrong. Author Ashley Flowers tells the story of a…
SOUTH BEND, IN
FOX59

Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown

INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka barber hangs up clippers after 48 years of service

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - They say it isn’t work if you love what you do. For one barber in Mishawaka, love is exactly what has kept him going for 48 years. Roger Finney has been cutting hair at Family Barber in Mishawaka since 1974, and now he’s selling the business and retiring.
MISHAWAKA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy