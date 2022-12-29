ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Why addressing poor cyber-hygiene and business-wide cybersecurity practices is essential to mitigating the risks of a data breach in 2023

In recent months, intelligence experts and former government officials have warned that members of the UK government have risked “wild west” conditions when it comes to conducting matters of national security via personal devices and email accounts. About the author. Niall McConachie, regional director (UK & Ireland) at...
TechRadar

Crypto platform 3Commas confirms major API breach, FBI to investigate

Cryptocurrency trading platform 3Commas has confirmed it suffered a data breach that saw API data stolen. As per the announcement, an unknown threat actor posted 3Commas’ API database to Pastebin, on December 28. After analyzing the database, the company confirmed its authenticity, saying “at this point, 3Commas can unfortunately...
TechRadar

Google Home speakers could have been hijacked to spy on your conversations

Some Google Home smart speakers could have been hijacked to control the device remotely, and even listen in on people’s private (opens in new tab) conversations, a security expert has claimed. The bug was discovered by cybersecurity researcher Matt Kunze, who received $107,500 in bounty rewards for responsibly reporting...
TechRadar

Nokia T10 review

There's nothing particularly special about the Nokia T10, but it does come with a bloat-free version of Android and it won't cost you very much at all. For the basic tablet tasks that you're going to want to do, it represents rather good value for money. Pros. +. Low price.
TechRadar

Tech giants’ data centers could soon be warming your home

Amid concerns over emissions and a reliance on other countries for energy supplies, many European nations are turning to existing technology to heat homes. The continent is already home to numerous data centers run by some of the biggest technology firms, which consume vast amounts of energy to keep hot computers and servers cool.
TechRadar

Organisations must close the gap between employee needs and business priorities to stop the Great Resignation

Recruiting the best talent has always been a key competitive advantage for businesses of all sizes. And while the pandemic has put a spotlight on employee wellbeing, it has also triggered “the Great Resignation’ phenomenon, creating a war for talent in many sectors which are currently experiencing growth. A recent PwC survey found that almost a fifth of UK workers are seriously thinking of leaving their current job in the next 12 months, while research by McKinsey found that 40 percent of workers globally are thinking of leaving their jobs in the next 3 to 6 months.

