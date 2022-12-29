Recruiting the best talent has always been a key competitive advantage for businesses of all sizes. And while the pandemic has put a spotlight on employee wellbeing, it has also triggered “the Great Resignation’ phenomenon, creating a war for talent in many sectors which are currently experiencing growth. A recent PwC survey found that almost a fifth of UK workers are seriously thinking of leaving their current job in the next 12 months, while research by McKinsey found that 40 percent of workers globally are thinking of leaving their jobs in the next 3 to 6 months.

