Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
BBC
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Emiliano Buendia & Douglas Luiz increase pressure on Antonio Conte
Manager Unai Emery praised his Aston Villa team after they increased the pressure on Tottenham boss Antonio Conte with a "fantastic" away win. An error by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in his first game back since the World Cup allowed Emiliano Buendia to score, before Douglas Luiz doubled the lead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
BBC
Leeds United: Jesse Marsch accepts 'unfairly high' expectations of fans
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future. After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.
BBC
Scott Parker: Club Bruges appoint former Bournemouth and Fulham boss as manager
Belgian side Club Bruges have named former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as their new manager. Parker, 42, had been out of work since August after he was sacked by Bournemouth following their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, after which he complained about the club's transfer policy. Bruges face Benfica...
BBC
Celtic: 'No great urgency' for more January signings - Ange Postecoglou
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou sees "no great urgency" to move back into the transfer market having made three signings ahead of the January window. Midfielder Tomoki Iwata was secured from Postecoglou's former club, Yokohama F Marinos, on Friday. Defenders Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi will also officially join the Scottish...
BBC
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Defensive frailties placing limit on Spurs' ambitions
Douglas Luiz's cute chip over Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on New Year's Day condemned the hosts to a 25-year low. That goal meant Tottenham have conceded at least twice in seven consecutive league matches for the first time since November 1988. It is a scarcely believable stat for...
Comments / 1