BBC

Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
BBC

Leeds United: Jesse Marsch accepts 'unfairly high' expectations of fans

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch accepts expectations may be "unfairly high" because of the club's huge fan base - but remains positive about their future. After losing 3-1 at home to Manchester City on Wednesday, in a game during which the visitors had 69% possession, Leeds next face Newcastle on Saturday.
BBC

Scott Parker: Club Bruges appoint former Bournemouth and Fulham boss as manager

Belgian side Club Bruges have named former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker as their new manager. Parker, 42, had been out of work since August after he was sacked by Bournemouth following their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool, after which he complained about the club's transfer policy. Bruges face Benfica...
BBC

Celtic: 'No great urgency' for more January signings - Ange Postecoglou

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou sees "no great urgency" to move back into the transfer market having made three signings ahead of the January window. Midfielder Tomoki Iwata was secured from Postecoglou's former club, Yokohama F Marinos, on Friday. Defenders Alistair Johnston and Yuki Kobayashi will also officially join the Scottish...
BBC

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: Defensive frailties placing limit on Spurs' ambitions

Douglas Luiz's cute chip over Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on New Year's Day condemned the hosts to a 25-year low. That goal meant Tottenham have conceded at least twice in seven consecutive league matches for the first time since November 1988. It is a scarcely believable stat for...

