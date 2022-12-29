ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Buffalo area official says he bears ‘full responsibility’ for timing of travel ban amid storm

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago

A top Buffalo-area official said he bears “full responsibility” for the criticized timing of local authorities issuing a travel ban ahead of an intense winter storm that has killed nearly 40 people in the area as of Thursday.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted on Wednesday that he does not know if instituting a ban on driving earlier would have changed anything, but it was his decision and he bears the responsibility. Local officials have received criticism for putting the ban into place on Friday morning as many were traveling to work.

Authorities had previously urged people to stay off the streets ahead of the storm.

The National Weather Service recorded winds of more than 70 mph in the area soon after the ban was put into place. The storm brought at least 43 inches of snow and intense hurricane-force winds that caused whiteout conditions, lowering visibilities to essentially zero. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has said the storm was the worst to ever hit Buffalo.

The driving ban for the city was lifted just after midnight on Thursday after being in effect for almost a week.

Poloncarz tweeted on Thursday that the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office had confirmed at least 39 storm-related deaths, up from just above 30 earlier. He said 17 of the deceased were found outside, 11 were in their homes, four were found in their cars, four died while shoveling or snowblowing and three died from delayed responses from emergency medical services.

The storm killed more than 50 people overall from the central United States to the East Coast, with the most deaths coming from the Buffalo area.

Poloncarz sa id 31 deaths were from the city of Buffalo itself, while seven were from surrounding areas, and one person’s location is unknown.

Michelle Chiacchia
3d ago

The actual problem is the ban and impending doom aren’t enough to keep employers from forcing people to come in. Fortunately my boss sent me home after a couple hours, but I bet a majority of the stuck people were trying to get home from work…. Too late. Clearly we need some legislation about these type of storms, and rules about compensation. Some people just can’t afford to not go to work. They are forced by circumstance. Walmart gives points if you call in even with a doctors note. Too many points and you are fired. Period. This goes for things elsewhere like hurricanes too. Stores force employees in because they are “essential “ even though there should be zero customers out in a ban. This needs to change if you want to prevent future deaths.

Sum'a Rayne
3d ago

& just like that... here comes the lawsuits. The fact of the matter is... The city of buffalo, mayor brown, & the collective were simply NOT READY FOR THE STORM! They spoke on preparedness but failed miserably! Emergency responses should never go without the tools needed to save lives! This is a storm city... why were the vehicles not equipped properly? All that funding spent on those mammoth speed bumps could have surly been spent on proper equipment & tools for these type occurances! Just sad all the way around...

Pete Kaminski
2d ago

why can't people use their brains if they still have them and not try to drive in an all out blizzard! Do they really need to be told!

