EXPLAINER: What's ahead for Ohio's unsettled political maps?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The election contests of 2022 may have been held and decided, but Ohio’s political maps remain far from settled. It was supposed to be a once-per-decade process for redrawing the state's U.S. House and Statehouse districts, in order to reflect updated population figures from the 2020 Census. Now it promises to extend into 2023, and probably longer.
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,. The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election...
West Virginia Public Service Commission approves surcharge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has approved a surcharge for West Virginia American Water customers that will fund system-wide infrastructure improvements. The order entered Friday approved an agreement made in November between the utility and the commission's Consumer Advocate Division. It allows West...
Northern Arizona tribe to get federal aid for flood damage
SUPAI, Ariz. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will...
Slave cemetery uncovered in rural NC donated to descendants
CARRBORO, N.C. (AP) — The graves are marked only with fieldstone. It’s a burial ground invisible to the untrained eye, tucked in the hardwood forest along the Orange-Durham county line, several dozen rough, mossy rocks guarding faint depressions in the ground. The cemetery is believed to contain the...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Bangor Daily News. December 28, 2022. Editorial: Mainers gave us many reasons to be hopeful this year. Over the course of the last year, we’ve written a lot about things that have gone wrong. Government failures. Natural disasters. Irresponsible campaign messaging. Policy squabbles between elected officials. Sometimes the many problems of the day can feel overwhelming, even when trying to find productive paths forward.
Noem taps diocese chancellor as new social services leader
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced Friday that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to repace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill, the Argus Leader reported. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. She has served as secretary since 2019.
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Maryland boy breaks Guinness World Record for can stacking
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Walkersville Elementary School student Liam Kalbskopf joked that he’s ready for a life of fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for most cans stacked into a pyramid in less than 30 seconds. “I thought being a little bit famous was a great idea,...
Thousands in northern Nevada still without power amid storm
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Over 33,000 customers, a majority of them in northern Nevada, were still without power as of Sunday afternoon thanks to a powerful snowstorm. NV Energy's website indicates the bulk of the outages are in the Reno-Sparks area. Over 19,000 in Washoe County alone had no electricity.
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
2 Louisiana teens die in crash with police car during chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed Saturday morning when their car was struck by a police cruiser chasing a stolen car in Louisiana, authorities said. The victims were not involved in the chase and were hit by the Addis Police car near Baton Rouge, investigators told media outlets.
Historical schooner Maggie S Myers back above the water
BOWERS, Del. (AP) — A piece of Delaware — and world — history once again floats. But plenty of hard work lies ahead. The Maggie S Myers, one of the oldest surviving oyster schooners in the world, sank in Bowers. Days later she was raised back above the waves, thanks to the efforts of the schooner’s captain, Frank “Thumper” Eicherly; his stepbrother Brian Howard; and a team of workers that included a crane operator (and crane) and multiple divers.
Missing hiker, 63, found dead in Southern California park
BREA, Calif. (AP) — A missing 63-year-old hiker has been found dead in a sprawling Southern California wilderness park, authorities said. Jeffrey Morton's body was discovered Saturday afternoon in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The search for Morton began Friday afternoon after...
Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
RAW: CA: 5.4 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HITS NORTHERN CA
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook Northern California Sunday morning. It was centered in the Redwood State Park south and east of Eureka.
