Nick Cannon Reveals He Didn't Pursue Chemotherapy With His Late Son Zen To Give Him The Best 'Quality Of Life' During The Time He Had Left
Nick Cannon opened up on his late son Zen's battle with cancer and how he and Alyssa Scott made the heart wrenching decision not to pursue chemotherapy. On the Tuesday, December 13, episode of "The Checkup with Dr. David Agus", Cannon admitted he knew chemo would "suck everything out" of his baby boy and he wanted to give him the best "quality of life" possible before his passing."Seeing your son hooked up to all of those machines — and he had to go for a shunt two or three times, and that was heartbreaking every time — even in that...
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, Reveals Name
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second child together earlier this month. Their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon, was born a year after the couple's first child, son Zen, died at 5 months old due to brain cancer. This is Cannon's 12th child and Scott's third. Halo was born on...
Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Is ‘Like A Second Father’ To Her Kids But Can’t ’Replace’ Nick Cannon (Exclusive)
After Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spent Christmas together with her 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, fans were curious about Bryan’s role as a father figure in the relationship. Questions arose as the kids’ dad, Nick Cannon, didn’t celebrate the holiday with them and recently welcomed his 12th child with one of his other five baby mamas. However, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodlIfe that Bryan has a close relationship with the twins, but all parties involved understand that the word “dad” is “reserved for Nick.”
Mariah Carey Wants Nick Cannon To Spend More Time With Their Two Kids
The ex-couple are reportedly struggling to balance co-parenting duties. It looks like Nick Cannon hasn’t been around enough for his firstborn children and Mariah Carey is calling him out for it. The former power couple were together for only three years when they welcomed their fraternal twins to the world.
Alyssa Scott shares how she believes her late son was at birth of baby girl with Nick Cannon
Alyssa Scott is revealing that she could feel the presence of her and Nick Cannon's late son Zen when they welcomed their baby daughter, Halo Marie, earlier this month. On Dec. 29, shortly after announcing the arrival of the pair's baby girl on Dec. 14, Scott posted an emotional message in her Instagram stories about how she believed Zen, who died when he was 5 months old, was "celebrating" Halo Marie's arrival.
Nick Cannon shows off newborn No. 12 (photo)
Nick Cannon continues to be fruitful and populate the Earth at a dizzying rate. Cannon showed off baby No. 12 to his fan base after the birth of his newborn daughter on Dec. 14, 2022. “The Masked Singer” host and model Alyssa Scott welcomed the arrival of Halo Marie Cannon, their second child together and her third.
Nick Cannon Unveils Baby No. 12
Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal their second baby together: Halo Marie Cannon. The announcement rounds out the Wild n’ Out host’s baby boom to an even dozen. Cannon and Scott’s first child, Zen, was lost to a rare form of brain cancer around this time last year. “Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote in an Instagram post. “I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa (@itsalyssaemm) Read it at People
Nick Cannon Welcomes 12th Child With Alyssa Scott Days After Anniversary Of Zen Cannon’s Death
In a touching social media post, Alyssa Scott shared the moments leading up to the birth of her and Nick Cannon's child.
