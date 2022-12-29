Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
James Franklin gives injury updates on Penn State football's Olu Fashanu, Keyvone Lee
James Franklin gave some good news regarding two Penn Staters who have missed some time this season due to injuries. Franklin announced that sophomore running back Keyvone Lee will be available for the Rose Bowl, while sophomore offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will be a game-time decision. “Keyvone will be available,”...
Digital Collegian
Pair of former Penn State women's volleyball players sign with Puerto Rican volleyball club
Two former Penn State players signed with Criollas de Caguas to play professionally in the island of Puerto Rico. Setter Seleisa Elisaia and outside hitter Kashauna Williams are kicking off their pro careers on Feb. 2, when the league begins its regular season. Criollas de Caguas is known for its...
Digital Collegian
How to watch Penn State football's season finale against Utah
Penn State will be back on ABC for the Nittany Lions' fifth Rose Bowl appearance in Pasadena, California. The Rose Bowl is set to kick off around 5 p.m. on ABC with a broadcast crew of Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit on color and Holly Rowe sideline reporting. This is the first time this season Penn State has had ESPN’s primetime crew.
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information for Penn State football's Rose Bowl vs. Utah
Penn State and Utah are similar teams with similar gameplans. The current betting lines reflect that by predicting a very close game. The Nittany Lions enter the Rose Bowl as 1.5-point underdogs. Penn State originally opened as the favorite, but the line moved after Joey Porter Jr. and Parker Washington opted out of the game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football’s Brown, Jacobs share outlook on Utah offense
LOS ANGELES — Safety Ji'Ayir Brown and linebacker Curtis Jacobs have high praise for Cameron Rising and the Utah offense. Jacobs compared the offense to those in the Big Ten, as opposed to its fellow Pac-12 offenses, which typically pass the ball more. Both players mentioned Rising’s ability as...
Digital Collegian
Sights and Sounds from Penn State’s Rose Bowl Pep Rally
LOS ANGELES -- Penn State hosted its Rose Bowl Pep Rally on Sunday, the day before the 109th Rose Bowl. The rally was held at the L.A. Live entertainment complex outside of Crypto.com Arena. Special guests included James Franklin, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft and football lettermen such...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball defeats Iowa for 5th straight victory
In hopes to open the bulk of Big Ten play on a high note, Penn State got the job done in its home matchup with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 83-79. Three days removed from what was a lackluster offensive performance against Delaware State on Thursday, the Nittany Lions turned it around Sunday evening and shot the roof off the Bryce Jordan Center.
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Penn State football takes on Utah in 109th Rose Bowl Game
The Granddaddy of Them All is officially upon us. After weeks of anticipation, Penn State is set to kick off against Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl game on Monday at 5 p.m. The Utes are riding the wave of a Pac-12 Championship win for the second consecutive season, while Penn State is looking to put the finishing touches on its first 10-win season since 2019.
Digital Collegian
How trust gave Penn State football’s defense a midseason spark toward Rose Bowl
LOS ANGELES — At first glance, James Franklin thought one of Penn State’s deepest issues at midseason was rooted in size, particularly following its 41-17 loss at Michigan. “We have to get bigger. We're undersized at some spots,” Franklin said following the loss. “Everybody thinks they're Aaron Donald...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey wins fifth straight contest in New Year's Eve clash against LIU
Following a narrow 4-3 Friday afternoon victory over LIU, No. 12 Penn State hosted the Sharks once again in a New Year’s Eve showdown. Coming into the contest, the Nittany Lions had strung together four wins in a row, dating back to a Nov. 26 victory over Boston University.
Digital Collegian
Clifford, Franklin share anticipation for 2023 Rose Bowl
With the 2023 Rose Bowl just a few days a way, the Penn State Nittany Lions are fueling their anticipation to step on that field. One such player includes sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who at a recent press conference expressed pride and excitement for the opportunity to play in the historic game. Clifford shares his own memories of watching the Rose Bowl as a kid, and he explains it as “surreal” being able to play in the game himself.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey completes sweep over RIT with New Year's Eve victory
No. 5 Penn State has enjoyed an extremely successful campaign, and a major factor in its success is its ability to begin every series with a bang. The Nittany Lions improved to 11-0 in series openers following their commanding 6-1 Friday night win over No. 20 RIT. Conversely, the back end of two-game battles has caused Penn State’s five losses to date.
Digital Collegian
Mitchell Tinsley thankful for journey to Penn State football after receiving 0 offers out of high school
There’s been a lot of talk about quarterback Sean Clifford playing in his last collegiate game, but he’s not the only one on Penn State’s roster stepping on the gridiron for the last time with Penn State. PJ Mustipher, Jonathan Sutherland and Ji’Ayir Brown are just a...
Digital Collegian
Late goal for Janecke lifts No. 12 Penn State women's hockey past LIU in back-and-forth thriller
No. 12 Penn State welcomed LIU to Pegula Ice Arena on Friday to begin a two-game series with the Sharks. This is the second all-time series between the Nittany Lions and Sharks. The two met in February 2022, when the blue and white took both games in East Meadow, New York.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball's Mandi Morioka to transfer to Hawaii for 2022-23 season
Penn State will be losing a member of its 2022 freshman class, as libero Mandi Morioka announced her decision to transfer to Hawaii. Morioka broke the news via her Instagram account on Friday. The Torrance, California, native will join the Rainbow Warriors after appearing in six games for the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gearing up to slow down Cam Rising, Utah offense
Penn State has dealt with a bunch of talented quarterbacks this year commanding high-powered offenses in the Big Ten, and Utah’s offense fits the same description. “It’s a great challenge with this Utah offense that is scoring 40 points a game,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said Friday. “They do a great job of just questioning your toughness down after down the way they pound the football.”
Digital Collegian
Penn State football sees similarities between Utah defense and its own
Penn State has a bit of a different animal ahead of it in the Rose Bowl playing Utah, the first matchup between the two in program history and Penn State’s first Pac-12 matchup since 2017. The Ute defense, however, may not be a totally different animal from what Penn...
Digital Collegian
Amber Concepcion to serve as next Centre County Commissioner
Amber Concepcion will serve as the next Centre County Commissioner following Michael Pipe's resignation, according to a release. Pipe served as commissioner for 11 years and will begin a new role with Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro's administration, the release said. During Pipe's tenure, the entire board was re-elected in 2019,...
