ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Digital Collegian

How to watch Penn State football's season finale against Utah

Penn State will be back on ABC for the Nittany Lions' fifth Rose Bowl appearance in Pasadena, California. The Rose Bowl is set to kick off around 5 p.m. on ABC with a broadcast crew of Chris Fowler on play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit on color and Holly Rowe sideline reporting. This is the first time this season Penn State has had ESPN’s primetime crew.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Betting lines and information for Penn State football's Rose Bowl vs. Utah

Penn State and Utah are similar teams with similar gameplans. The current betting lines reflect that by predicting a very close game. The Nittany Lions enter the Rose Bowl as 1.5-point underdogs. Penn State originally opened as the favorite, but the line moved after Joey Porter Jr. and Parker Washington opted out of the game.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football’s Brown, Jacobs share outlook on Utah offense

LOS ANGELES — Safety Ji'Ayir Brown and linebacker Curtis Jacobs have high praise for Cameron Rising and the Utah offense. Jacobs compared the offense to those in the Big Ten, as opposed to its fellow Pac-12 offenses, which typically pass the ball more. Both players mentioned Rising’s ability as...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Sights and Sounds from Penn State’s Rose Bowl Pep Rally

LOS ANGELES -- Penn State hosted its Rose Bowl Pep Rally on Sunday, the day before the 109th Rose Bowl. The rally was held at the L.A. Live entertainment complex outside of Crypto.com Arena. Special guests included James Franklin, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft and football lettermen such...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s basketball defeats Iowa for 5th straight victory

In hopes to open the bulk of Big Ten play on a high note, Penn State got the job done in its home matchup with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 83-79. Three days removed from what was a lackluster offensive performance against Delaware State on Thursday, the Nittany Lions turned it around Sunday evening and shot the roof off the Bryce Jordan Center.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Predictions | Penn State football takes on Utah in 109th Rose Bowl Game

The Granddaddy of Them All is officially upon us. After weeks of anticipation, Penn State is set to kick off against Utah in the 109th Rose Bowl game on Monday at 5 p.m. The Utes are riding the wave of a Pac-12 Championship win for the second consecutive season, while Penn State is looking to put the finishing touches on its first 10-win season since 2019.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Clifford, Franklin share anticipation for 2023 Rose Bowl

With the 2023 Rose Bowl just a few days a way, the Penn State Nittany Lions are fueling their anticipation to step on that field. One such player includes sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who at a recent press conference expressed pride and excitement for the opportunity to play in the historic game. Clifford shares his own memories of watching the Rose Bowl as a kid, and he explains it as “surreal” being able to play in the game himself.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State men's hockey completes sweep over RIT with New Year's Eve victory

No. 5 Penn State has enjoyed an extremely successful campaign, and a major factor in its success is its ability to begin every series with a bang. The Nittany Lions improved to 11-0 in series openers following their commanding 6-1 Friday night win over No. 20 RIT. Conversely, the back end of two-game battles has caused Penn State’s five losses to date.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football gearing up to slow down Cam Rising, Utah offense

Penn State has dealt with a bunch of talented quarterbacks this year commanding high-powered offenses in the Big Ten, and Utah’s offense fits the same description. “It’s a great challenge with this Utah offense that is scoring 40 points a game,” defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said Friday. “They do a great job of just questioning your toughness down after down the way they pound the football.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Digital Collegian

Amber Concepcion to serve as next Centre County Commissioner

Amber Concepcion will serve as the next Centre County Commissioner following Michael Pipe's resignation, according to a release. Pipe served as commissioner for 11 years and will begin a new role with Pennsylvania Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro's administration, the release said. During Pipe's tenure, the entire board was re-elected in 2019,...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy