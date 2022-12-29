Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New BedfordTed RiversNew Bedford, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan DijkhuizenWoonsocket, RI
Man facing kidnapping charges after breaking into Providence residenceEdy ZooProvidence, RI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Don't Miss This Kid-Friendly New Year's Eve Pool Party Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
The Legend of ‘Beast of Brooklawn Park’ Who Stalks the Massachusetts Seacoast
One of the more intriguing legends of the Massachusetts Seacoast area around New Bedford is that of the mysterious creature known only as the “Beast of Brooklawn Park.”. According to the reports, the beast is a hairy creature that appears to be a half-man, half goat-like animal with long, skinny legs and cloven hooves.
New Bedford moves NYE celebrations inside
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford moved many of its New Year’s Eve celebrations inside Saturday due to the weather. The city hosted a variety of free family-friendly programming throughout its downtown area including puppet shows, magic shows and fire dancing. “Even beyond the 5-8 programming…. a lot of the restaurants that we have downtown […]
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence
A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI
Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
Turnto10.com
Bellingham fire crews battle New Year's Eve fire
One person is without a home in Bellingham, Massachusetts after a fire tore through an apartment. Bellingham Fire crews responded to reports of smoke on Bucky Drive right before midnight on New Year's Eve. Fire crews made an "aggressive attack" on the fire, which went through both sides of the...
thebeveragejournal.com
Bally’s Twin River Donates to Town of Lincoln Turkey Drive
As part of their annual holiday tradition, Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort donated 24 turkey baskets to the Town of Lincoln’s Holiday Food Basket Program on Nov. 21. The program provided approximately 200 families in need with a turkey and all the trimmings for their Thanksgiving meal. Families picked up their baskets at the Lincoln Senior Center. “As inflation continues to add increasing pressure on those families in need during the holiday season,” said Kim Ward, Regional Executive Director of Public and Community Affairs, Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort, “we are pleased to be part of the town’s annual holiday tradition hoping to make things a little easier.”
GoLocalProv
Plouffe’s in Pawtucket Has Closed
Plouffe's on Main Street in Pawtucket has closed. This week, the diner -- which used to be the Cup and Saucer -- confirmed that Saturday would be its last day. "Plouffes Diner will be closing its door indefinitely," wrote Cara Jenness on social media. "To say that I’m sad is an understatement. I have met so many amazing customers who have now become part of my family (you know who you are), devoted myself to building a successful catering business and basically turned a restaurant that was about to go belly up into what it is today. The memories that I have I will cherish forever."
rinewstoday.com
In the news… for January 1, 2023
Robert Davis steps down as chair of I-195 Commission. Providence and Kent Counties are both now in HIGH COVID risk as of Dec. 30. Westerly, RI has been reclassified as urban, from rural, by the US Census, joining Charlestown and Providence with the urban designation. The new COVID variant –...
whdh.com
Cambridge man killed in Richmond, RI crash
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Rhode Island state police are investigating a crash in Richmond that left a Cambridge man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 95 northbound around noon Saturday found a vehicle that had left the highway and rolled over, according to Rhode Island State Police.
ABC6.com
2 Rhode Island counties at ‘high’ community risk for COVID-19
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two counties in Rhode Island are currently at a “high” risk for COVID-19 transmission. According to the Rhode Island Department of Health, two of the state’s counties are “high-risk” areas for COVID transmission. The counties designated under “high” are Providence...
GoLocalProv
COLLIER: The City’s Coolest Park–Architecture Critic Morgan
What links a Soviet submarine, architect William Warner, the New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad, electric streetcars, coal carrying sailboats, and unrivaled views of the upper end of Narragansett Bay? Providence boldly removed an interstate highway through downtown and created a large park space. But there is also a too-little-known greensward beneath the new highway. Collier Park’s identity is ironically gathered from the industrial hubbub of the working waterfront that downtown planners were seemingly trying to forget.
New Bedford cancels NYE fireworks show
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced Saturday that the city is postponing its New Year’s Eve fireworks show after a diesel spill in the harbor. The show has been moved to Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. It is currently unclear what caused the spill. This is a breaking news story […]
ABC6.com
State police investigating fatal crash
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say a crash early Saturday morning that took the life of a 43-year-old man. Officials say they responded to Route 95 North south of Kingstown Road at 11:47 a.m. Witnesses on scene said the driver began to drive erratically before striking...
First baby born at South Shore Hospital shares Jan. 1 birthday with grandparents
WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Little Amina holds the record as First Baby born at South Shore Hospital in 2023. She also has something in common with her paternal grandparents, both of whom also share Jan. 1 birthdays, hospital officials said. Baby girl Amina was born to mother Morgan Lavange and...
fallriverreporter.com
RI State Police: 22-year-old Massachusetts man killed, two seriously injured, in Rhode Island highway crash
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man has been killed after a highway crash in Rhode Island. According to Rhode Island State Police, Saturday morning, just after 2;30 a.m., members of the State Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man indicted for allegedly robbing four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period
BOSTON – A Fall River man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period and attempting to rob a fifth bank. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 59-year-old William Sequeira was indicted on four counts of...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
Turnto10.com
Southwest cancellations force Attleboro swim team to drive 25 hours for training
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bluefish Swim Club in Attleboro had been planning the trip to Huntsville, Alabama since September. But then Southwest Airlines started canceling flights by the hundreds. "We were about two minutes away from the airport when we got the notification that the flight had been...
