GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Dec. 30-Jan. 1

JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.

BUTTS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO