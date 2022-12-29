GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Dec. 30-Jan. 1

Read full article on original website
Authorities searching for missing man last seen early December in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a man who was first reported missing Dec. 10 in Jonesboro. Officials say Laurence "Alex" Day went missing that day from the 8600 block of West Bourne Drive. His last known location was in the area of Church Street and Sims Street.
Person killed in Fulton County crash on New Year's Eve
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes in Fulton County have reopened following a fatal crash on Route 166 on New Year's Eve morning. Officials have not released much about how the crash happened but said it involved one car around. Georgia State Patrol said that the person was dead and that they were notifying their family.
Hall County's first 2023 baby
The first baby born in 2023 in Hall County arrived Sunday morning at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Haisley Robin Garcia was born at 3:03 a.m. on Jan. 1 at 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Haisley's mother, Danelle Garcia, said her daughter decided to make an early appearance. "It was...
Breaking: Early morning fire at a business shut down parts of S. Madison Friday morning
MONROE, GA (Dec. 30, 2022) Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue battled a structure fire at a business building in the 1200 block of S Madison Ave in the early morning hours of Friday. Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes said S. Madison Ave was closed for a while as crews battled the blaze.
Macon man who fell into traffic last week has died
MACON, Ga. — A man who was in critical condition after being hit by a car on Napier Avenue last week has died, according to Bibb coroner Leon Jones. 53-year-old Roosevelt King was in the hospital after being hit on December 27 on Napier Avenue in Macon. He was...
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
Barn Kitties from Klassy Kats of Butts County are truly organic pest control
JACKSON — Are you fighting rats or mice on your property? Klassy Kats of Butts County can provide you with the best organic pest control around — barn kitties. “We recently released three more of our ‘kommunity kitties’ that are now free to live their best life without a care of having more unwanted and homeless kittens,” said Hunter Jones, who cofounded Klassy Kats of Butts County two years ago with Juli Price.
Clayton County officer quits following shooting death of 19-year-old
ATLANTA — An officer with Clayton County resigned following a shooting where a 19-year-old was killed. According to Georgia's Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST), the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Eric Holmes in November left the force on Dec.19 "in lieu of termination." The officer first joined the department in December 2019.
3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
Family mourns loss of beloved mother found dead inside car at Union City gas station
UNION CITY, Ga. — A Union City family is mourning the loss of a beloved mother of five. This heartbreak, which came before the holidays, is only made worse because the family of 43-year-old Marie Clemmons believes her life was taken from her and they want answers. “It’s been...
Gwinnett County Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies
The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday afternoon it was searching for a woman accused of robbing two banks in the county just a day apart. According to a press release from the agency, Janae Samantha Fareaux, 22, is accused of first entering the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Rd. in Lilburn on Dec. 14. Fareaux allegedly demanded to go to the vault but left without getting any money.
Gainesville man charged with DUI after hitting Lula woman head-on
A Gainesville man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash on Ga. 52 near Breezy Lane. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Joseph Lance, 53, was driving under the influence of alcohol. Lance was driving west on Ga. 52 in a 2012 Ford F250 while Samantha Wade, 34 of Lula, was traveling east on Ga. 52 in a 2016 Toyota Highlander.
Two teens pulled from partially frozen lake, 1 now dead | Cobb County Police
KENNESAW, Ga. — A teenager is dead after being pulled from a partially frozen lake in Kennesaw during a water rescue Wednesday evening. Cobb County Fire said two 16-year-olds were on the lake, near Ellison Lakes Boulevard in Kennesaw, when both boys fell into the water. A Kennesaw Police...
Wanted Georgia man leads deputies on multi-county chase, officials say
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple charges following a police chase through multiple counties. Deputies say on Dec. 21, deputies began pursuing 23-year-old Oakwood resident Zachary Tyler in Lumpkin County. The chase continued through White County into Hall County and ended after Baker lost control...
71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
Macon-Bibb man in Jones County Jail, facing multiple drug and gun charges
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Macon-Bibb man is behind bars in Jones County and faces multiple charges that could include trafficking and weapons-related crimes. Michael Willis of Bibb County was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of about four ounces of weed, over 100 Xanax pills, enough cocaine to merit trafficking charges, and a pistol, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Office.
DeKalb Jail announces two more inmate deaths; at least seven deaths reported this year
The DeKalb County Sheriff has asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe the deaths of two inmates who died within the last 24 hours, marking the sixth and seventh inmate deaths reported this year. The county reported the two deaths on Dec. 27 and said they were “unrelated.”
$30,000 reward offered in hunt for death of Georgia deputy, former Mississippi police officer
A $30,000 reward is being offered for information about the shooting death of a Georgia sheriff’s deputy — a former Jackson police officer originally from Mississippi — who was found shot inside his wrecked car. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Atlanta said in a statement the...
UPDATE: Identity released of Georgia deputy from Mississippi who was found shot to death in wrecked vehicle
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has released the identity of the deputy that was found shot to death in a wrecked car on Thursday. The sheriff’s office posted the name and photo of Deputy James Thomas, 24, on Facebook, Friday morning. In a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said that the deputy was originally from Mississippi.
Two men dead, woman in hospital after overdosing at north Macon motel
MACON, Ga. — Two men are dead and a woman is in the hospital after overdosing at a motel in Macon, according to deputy coroner Lonnie Miley. It happened at the Motel 6 at 105 Riverside Parkway. The men were pronounced dead at the scene just after 2 p.m.
