Hollister, NC

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bears end long drought by crushing Eagles

AHOSKIE – The last time Hertford County’s boy’s basketball team won the RC News-Herald Holiday Classic championship game, the oldest members of this year’s squad were in the third grade. That long drought ended in emphatic fashion here Thursday night. Led by three players in double...
HERTFORD COUNTY, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game

As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
RALEIGH, NC
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments

The 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl was a fun event full of light-hearted fun and festivities. They included a guy in the crowd chugging mayonnaise, ESPN announcers pigging out on deviled eggs, and Maryland’s head coach Mike Locksley getting doused in mayo after his Terps defeated NC State. However, up in the Wolfpack radio booth, play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was randomly Read more... The post CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Thai Thai Cuisine, Taste of China

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Thai Thai Cuisine in Holly Springs, Taste of China in Wilson. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Thai Thai Cuisine in Holly Springs, Taste of China in Wilson.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
mediafeed.org

North Carolina State University will cost you this much

North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
JONES COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Lake Gaston Striper club meets on Jan. 4

The Lake Gaston Striper Club will hold its January monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Lake Gaston Lions Club building at 139 Stanley Road, Henrico. Members, guests and newcomers are welcome. The guest speaker will be Matthew Council from Lake Gaston Jetski & Powersports, who will talk about their line of striper fishing boats.
HENRICO, NC
WNCT

Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer

NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
GREENVILLE, NC

