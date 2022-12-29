Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
backingthepack.com
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bears end long drought by crushing Eagles
AHOSKIE – The last time Hertford County’s boy’s basketball team won the RC News-Herald Holiday Classic championship game, the oldest members of this year’s squad were in the third grade. That long drought ended in emphatic fashion here Thursday night. Led by three players in double...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Local Recruits Heading to Pitt for North Carolina Game
As Pitt takes on North Carolina on Friday, several local recruits will be in attendance for the matchup. Meleek Thomas and Amere Brown will both be in attendance for the game. Thomas is a five-star prospect out of Lincoln Park who is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the nation in the class of 2025. The No. 1 point guard prospect in the nation holds offers from Pitt, Indiana, Missouri, and more, and has earned interest from programs such as Duke and Kansas. On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was out at CCBC watching Thomas play for Lincoln Park in a big WPIAL matchup against Laurel Highlands in which he dropped 20 points.
CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments
The 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl was a fun event full of light-hearted fun and festivities. They included a guy in the crowd chugging mayonnaise, ESPN announcers pigging out on deviled eggs, and Maryland’s head coach Mike Locksley getting doused in mayo after his Terps defeated NC State. However, up in the Wolfpack radio booth, play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn was randomly Read more... The post CFB world reacts to NC State announcer’s horrific comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
College Football Announcer 'Indefinitely Suspended' After Insensitive Comment
During the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday afternoon, NC State play-by-play announcer Gary Hahn apparently made a reference to "illegal aliens." Several people reportedly heard Hahn say "down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA leading Pitt" while providing the score of the Sun Bowl. Hahn's...
Wilson woman heads out for a biscuit, winds up winning $700,000 lottery prize
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson woman's recent Christmas holiday was elevated to a lifetime memory. Donna Denton said she went out to grab a biscuit on Friday. After what started as a routine trip, she came home with a $700,000 prize. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton....
1st $200K prize in new NC lottery game claimed by woman from Triad
The first $200,000 prize in a new North Carolina Education Lottery game has been claimed by a woman from the Triad.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Thai Thai Cuisine, Taste of China
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Thai Thai Cuisine in Holly Springs, Taste of China in Wilson. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Thai Thai Cuisine in Holly Springs, Taste of China in Wilson.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cary
Cary might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cary.
wunc.org
North Carolinians Googled what? Here are the top 2022 searches in the Triangle and the state.
In 2022, North Carolinians sought out entertainment close to home, pondered career moves, worked on their relationships, and considered adding new skills — like Braille and Cherokee language — to their personal toolkits. That's according to Google's Local Year in Search 2022 results tailored for the Raleigh-Durham, N.C....
How much bonus money did Dave Doeren miss out on with NC State’s bowl loss? (Hint: A lot.)
North Carolina State has plenty on the line in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl: A second-straight nine-win season and its first postseason victory since 2017.
cbs17
Longtime TV broadcaster Barbara Walters dies at 93: reports
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Barbara Walters, a veteran TV journalist who made her debut on ABC News in 1976, has died at the age of 93, multiple reports confirm. This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated.
mediafeed.org
North Carolina State University will cost you this much
North Carolina State University is a leading four-year public research university located in Raleigh, North Carolina. The university offers degrees ranging from associate’s to doctoral. Read on to learn about NC State admissions and acceptance rates, NC State tuition, popular majors, and much more. Total Cost of Attendance. NC...
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
warrenrecord.com
Lake Gaston Striper club meets on Jan. 4
The Lake Gaston Striper Club will hold its January monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m. at the Lake Gaston Lions Club building at 139 Stanley Road, Henrico. Members, guests and newcomers are welcome. The guest speaker will be Matthew Council from Lake Gaston Jetski & Powersports, who will talk about their line of striper fishing boats.
WNCT
Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer
NC State Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Martin discovered that he has Ewing Sarcoma, a cancer that is similar to lymphoma and bone cancer. He has seen an outpouring of community support and he and his family are hoping for the best. Local Highway Patrol Trooper discovers he has cancer. NC...
North Carolina substitute teacher expected in court, charged for indecent liberties with 2 students
A Wake County substitute teacher is expected to make a court appearance after being arrested and charged for indecent liberties with two students.
WITN
Greenville & Morehead City New Year’s Eve celebrations canceled
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More bad news for those hoping to celebrate the arrival of 2023 in several locations. Bad weather predicted for New Year’s Eve has forced the emerald not to drop in Greenville and the crab pot will not drop in Morehead City. Greenville announced Friday morning...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
WNCT
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
Comments / 0