Who wants Fernando Tatis Jr.? Make the San Diego Padres an offer
If a team is still lacking that one big name to project it into contention, and is willing to take some measure of risk to fill that gap, here’s a suggestion: Feel out the San Diego Padres about the availability of Fernando Tatis Jr. Granted, the Padres may politely...
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets
It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A former member of both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, among others, will be headed to the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball.
Yankees could make a surprise move at third base for the 2023 season
The third base position remains a big question for the Yankees heading into the 2023 season. Currently, they still have Josh Donaldson on the roster, despite his $21 million salary hit and $6 million vesting option for the 2024 season. General manager Brian Cashman has been trying to offload his...
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
RUMOR: Dodgers’ clubhouse wants Trevor Bauer gone
Trevor Bauer’s situation with the Los Angeles Dodgers flew under the radar last season amidst their playoff push. The success of their pitching staff in the regular season led many to forget that Bauer was suspended for a rather lengthy period of time. Recently, though, Bauer’s sentence has been reduced, opening the door for a return to the team. However, it seems like the Dodgers aren’t inclined on bringing back Trevor Bauer for next season, per Jon Heyman.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
The Yankees have one exciting catcher prospect gearing up to make his MLB debut in 2023
The New York Yankees have a strong roster across-the-board heading into 2023. However, there are questions regarding the catcher position, despite striking gold with Jose Treviño last year before the season began. General manager Brian Cashman acquire Treviño from the Texas Rangers, adding an elite defensive catcher to the mix.
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams
Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees took a big risk in the bullpen with $12M signing
The New York Yankees have arguably one of the best bullpens in baseball, but they haven’t done much to improve the unit further despite losing several big names this off-season. Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro have all walked in free agency, but considering they won’t have Scott...
1 perfect MLB trade Cardinals must make this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t done much this offseason, but the moves they have made have reinforced the core of a team that looks destined to be a World Series contender for the next few seasons. And sometimes, that’s all it takes to put together a successful offseason of work.
Tigers acquire INF Tyler Nevin from Orioles for cash
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Detroit Tigers acquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday for cash. The 25-year-old Nevin played in 58 games for the Orioles last season, hitting .197 with two home runs and 16 RBIs. He was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2015.
Angels News: Halos’ Playoff and World Series Odds Continue to Rise
They haven't made the postseason since 2014.
Yankees Invite Ex-Rangers Left Fielder to Spring Training
The Yankees have added another left-handed bat to compete for playing time in the outfield this spring. Former Rangers left fielder Willie Calhoun has agreed to a non-roster contract with New York, according to MLB insider Mark Feinsand. The deal includes an invitation to spring training, a chance for Calhoun to make an impression and turn his career around.
Longtime SF Giants 3B Evan Longoria signs with Dbacks
The SF Giants likely expected to lose longtime third baseman Evan Longoria. Now, he'll be staying in the division with the Dbacks.
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
Carlos Correa has had one of the most wild offseasons in recent memory. The two-time All-Star shined in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins and entered the offseason as one of the top players on the open market and expecting to land one of the largest deals in Major League Baseball history for a shortstop.
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
22 Cubs Moments That Sum Up 2022, From Nico Hoerner to Dansby Swanson
22 moments that sum up Cubs’ 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a season that was largely forgettable, there is plenty to look back on and remember about the Cubs in 2022. The Cubs finished 74-88, enduring a second straight losing season in a year that saw...
