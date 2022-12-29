ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Football World Reacts to Surprising Big Ten News

By Lauren Merola
 3 days ago

Current Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is reportedly a finalist to become the president of the Chicago Bears.

Current Bears' president and CEO Ted Phillips announced he will step away from the organization after 40 seasons with the Bears at the end of this season.

Warren became commissioner of the Big Ten in 2020 after more than 20 years working in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. He led the Big Ten through an unprecedented COVID-19 season and saw the conference through the additions of USC and UCLA. Most notably, he made the Big Ten $7 billion richer.

Warren spearheaded a seven-year media rights agreement with Fox, CBS and NBC that is set to bring in billions to the conference. The deal begins July 1, 2023 and runs through the end of the 2029-30 athletic year.

Warren's resume — and the thought that he would one day return to the NFL —has left many unsurprised that he is the frontrunner for the Bears job.

Still, he will leave behind big shoes to fill in one of the most prominent positions in college athletics.

"Whoa - looks like Kevin Warren is on the verge of leaving his post with the Big Ten," a local sports reporter tweeted . "He succeeded Jim Delany as commissioner, but it was long thought he’d make a return to the NFL at some point."

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel said Warren did what he came to the Big Ten to do.

"I kind of suspected for some time that Kevin Warren was in it for the TV deal, get it done, then be back to the NFL," Mandel tweeted .

Now, the seasoned executive could return to the big leagues to help build his second professional stadium with his fourth NFL team.

Comments / 8

Rodney Fisher
3d ago

Look out Illinois voters and residents. Warren is very good at manipulating the Stadium build situation. You might wind up paying for more than your fair share. That's why US Bank Stadium is up and running. It wasn't because of the Vikings paying their fare share!

Reply
3
Juicynugget
3d ago

I know what I’m about to say doesn’t have any to do with this post but 2023 is around the corner. Make it your year and live life to the fullest.

Reply(1)
2
 

