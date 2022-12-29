Cowboys Playoff Nightmare? WATCH: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Back at Practice

The Dallas Cowboys need every bit of help they can get in order to secure the NFC East crown and a first-round bye. A potential return of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts doesn't aid in this cause.

The Dallas Cowboys will say they are focused on Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

But considering Tennessee has literally no reason to win the game, it's human nature for the Cowboys to look ahead to Week 18 against the Washington Commanders while also keeping a close eye on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a particular gaze set on injured Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

He missed Saturday's Week 16 meeting in Dallas due to an injury to his throwing shoulder, a game that turned into a shootout for the Cowboys vs. Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew. Dallas pulled away with a 40-34 win to keep its NFC East title hopes and first-round bye dreams alive.



But per video from the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hurts was seen throwing at Eagles practice on Thursday after missing all practices since suffering the injury in Week 15 against the Chicago Bears.

While Minshew is a talented backup, Hurts' return against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday could spell certain doom for Dallas' already slim hopes at a first-round bye and a divisional crown.

We still suspect Hurts isn’t playing this week. But Cowboys Nation knows this is worth monitoring.

With a win in either of their last two games, the Eagles would clinch the NFC East and a first-round bye. Having a MVP candidate like Hurts back would significantly increase those chances, while likely putting an end to similar aspirations for the Cowboys.

