ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

American Girl's 2023 "Girl of the Year" is from New Jersey

METUCHEN, N.J. -- American Girl just unveiled their 2023 "Girl of the Year," and she's from New Jersey.Kavika Sharma, or Kavi for short, is a spunky Broadway-loving dancer and singer from Metuchen.She's the line's first ever South Asian character.American Girl says they'll donate $25,000 in scholarships for kids to participate in Camp Broadway's summer programs in New York.The Kavi doll and book sells for $115.
METUCHEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This amazing castle is right here in New Jersey

Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

New Year’s Eve 2022: Where to see fireworks in N.J.

Here are some of the locations in New Jersey where you can view fireworks to welcome in 2023. ♦ Camden and other locations along the Delaware River waterfront. The Garden State has great vantage points to watch the annual Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks that are set off at 6 p.m. and midnight over the Delaware River from the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing in Philadelphia.
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseyisntboring.com

New Jersey Free Events for January 2023

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in January 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
NEW JERSEY STATE
americanhistorycentral.com

George Washington's Retreat Through New Jersey in 1776

Summary of Washington’s Retreat Through New Jersey to Pennsylvania. General George Washington’s retreat through New Jersey to Pennsylvania took place from November 20, 1776, until December 8, 1776. After the British captured Fort Lee, General Washington and his men retreated across New Jersey, southeast toward the town of Trenton. British forces under the command of General Charles Cornwallis followed the Americans and nearly caught up to them more than once. Cornwallis was under orders to pause the pursuit at Princeton, New Jersey until his commanding officer, General William Howe, joined him. The delay gave Washington time to move his men across the Delaware River and into Bucks County, Pennsylvania. During the retreat, Washington tried to gather reinforcements so he could make a stand in New Jersey, but almost no one came to his aid and he was forced to continue falling back. Early on, Washington’s reputation suffered due to criticism from key officers, including his aide, Joseph Reed, and General Charles Lee, his second in command. Once Washington was in Pennsylvania, Howe ended the pursuit of Washington and his army and ordered his men into their winter quarters. Howe established a series of outposts throughout New Jersey, including some along the Delaware River, which were primarily garrisoned by Hessian mercenaries. At that time, Washington’s situation was perilous. Morale was low, his men were short on clothing, food, and supplies. He would lose nearly all of his men when their enlistments expired at midnight on December 31. The British and Hessians were aware of the situation and believed Washington’s army posed a minimal threat. As a result, the defenses at the outpost in Trenton were weak. Washington and others believed the war was close to being over. Congress fled Philadelphia and many people in New Jersey pledged loyalty to the Crown. In late December, the American reinforcements finally arrived. John Sullivan, Horatio Gates, and others joined Washington in Pennsylvania, which gave Washington confidence he had enough men to launch an attack. Near the end of December, Thomas Paine published “The Crisis No. 1,” which started with the legendary words, “These are the times that try men’s souls…” Washington’s men were inspired, and he planned to move against Hessian forces in New Jersey. On the night of December 25, 1776 — Christmas — American forces moved out of their camps in Pennsylvania and prepared to cross the Delaware River to launch a bold attack on Hessian forces at Trenton, New Jersey.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Where to welcome in 2023 with live music in N.J.

Here are some of the New Year’s Eve concerts scheduled throughout the state to usher in 2023. “The Great Ball Drop 2023″ New Year’s Eve dance party will feature Mister Tickle Hands, the Vaughns, Kuf Knotz, Christine Elise, plus DJs, starting at 9 p.m., Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave. $25-$30. Ages 21 and older. stoneponyonline.com, 732-502-0600.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WHYY

Where in New Jersey can you take a New Year’s Day hike?

Nature lovers can celebrate New Year’s Day while hiking in one of New Jersey’s state parks, forests, or historic sites as part of the national First Day Hikes program. The Garden State iteration will feature more than 40 guided hikes — the most in recent memory — that range from easy walks to strenuous trails. Last year, 248 hikers traveled 952 miles across 28 hikes in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy